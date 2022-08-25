ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

5NEWS

Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide at Springdale club under investigation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he...
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
KHBS

Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
KHBS

One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Clarification: 40/29 News originally reported that the shooting happened at Zabana Night Club. Police have clarified that it is unclear where the shooting happened. Police were called by a night club employee who reported gunshots in the area. The victim was found in a nearby parking lot.
5NEWS

Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
5NEWS

Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
ksgf.com

Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead

(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
