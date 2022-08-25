Read full article on original website
Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
Homicide at Springdale club under investigation
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2:20 a.m. on August 28 at Zabana’s Nightclub parking lot. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus was transported to a hospital where he...
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Clarification: 40/29 News originally reported that the shooting happened at Zabana Night Club. Police have clarified that it is unclear where the shooting happened. Police were called by a night club employee who reported gunshots in the area. The victim was found in a nearby parking lot.
Man seen being beaten by Arkansas officers in video files federal lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend
FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pickup truck
Springdale Police have arrested one man in connection to shooting at an empty pickup truck following a disturbance on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Dogs saved from Fayetteville apartment fire
Fayetteville Fire Department rescued two dogs after responding to a structure fire at a Fayetteville apartment complex on August 27.
UPDATE: Bentonville police ID men involved in fatal shooting
At approximately 11:43 a.m. on August 25, the Bentonville police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane regarding a call of shots fired.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
International Business Times
ksgf.com
Crash Near Galena Leaves 2 Dead
(KTTS News) — A crash in Stone County Saturday morning leaves one person dead. The Highway Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Runge and 80-year-old Sharon Runge, both from Kimberling City, died Saturday morning when their car ran off Highway 413 south of Galena and hit a tree.
