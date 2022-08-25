Read full article on original website
City of Lansing evaluating expansion of Groesbeck Golf Course
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the city of Lansing want to make some improvements to the city-owned Groesbeck Golf Course, and that’s setting up a showdown with the supporters of a nearby park. The current plan calls for the city to use parts of Bancroft Park for a...
Studio 10 Tidbit: National Beach Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, August 30 is National Beach Day. Did you know that at 3,288 miles, Michigan has the longest freshwater coastline in the world. Now if you remove the “freshwater” modifier, and Michigan has the second longest total shoreline - after Alaska. With more than 120 lighthouses, Michigan is the state with the most lighthouses in the United States.
Now Desk: Cooler temps and an 80s icon return
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast following Monday’s storms. Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the latest on a shooting spree in Detroit on Sunday that left three people dead, an Ohio woman was killed by a falling tree, Serena Williams graces the cover of Time magazine, and an 80s classic makes a comeback. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
‘Michigan Dyslexia Handbook’ could be first step in statewide intervention
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students with dyslexia learn differently than their neurotypical counterparts, and typically require a different style of teaching. However, that different style of teaching is not available in a majority of Michigan’s public schools. Michigan’s Department of Education released a guidebook to try and change that....
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
No injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No one was injured Tuesday night in a three vehicle crash in East Lansing. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of Hagadorn Road and Grand River Avenue at about 9 p.m. Hagadorn Road had two lanes closed for about a half hour...
How a Lansing couple found a unique way to recycle baby dolls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan couple has come up with a unique way to recycle baby dolls. Baby Head Planters co-founder Laurel Vinton and her husband looked for a fun side project, so they started turning dolls they found lying around their house into art. Vinton said she began...
CATA routes closed during Labor Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed during Labor Day. Services including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus, will not be operating on Monday, Sept. 5. In a press release, CATA explained which routes will be down for the...
Ionia Public Schools announce half-day for Monday
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - A half-day was announced for students heading to their first day of the school year at Ionia Public Schools. The district announced on a Facebook post Sunday that they had been monitoring classroom temperatures over the weekend. According to school officials, classroom temperatures exceeded 95 degrees creating a safety concern.
5 cancer-fighting projects funded by MSU Health Sciences, Henry Ford Health
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Five cancer-fighting research projects will be given up to $100,000 each by a partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences. Tuesday, the partnership between Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences announced its funding of five research grants given...
Safety improvements coming to M-43/Meridian Road intersection in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new turn signal will be added to Grand River Avenue and Meridian Road. MDOT announced another construction project in Meridian Township. This one is planned nowhere near the Meridian Mall or Okemos Road. Officials said the plans call for a new turn signal at the corner of Grand River and Meridian Road.
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues, and the latest from NASA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest updates as Monday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including the status of the Artemis I launch, Detroit police arrest a man wanted for multiple deadly and random shootings over the weekend, and a famous portrait is stolen. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Developers aim to modernize Lansing Mall
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Malls across the United States are struggling to attract customers in the era of online shopping. This may leave you wondering; What’s in store for Lansing Mall?. Frequent shoppers and walkers, Mary Evangelista and Joy Abbott, come to the Lansing Mall twice a week....
Gray TV, WILX raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gray Television, the parent company of WILX-TV 10, is raising its base pay for broadcasting professionals. The company said Monday that it will adopt an $18 minimum wage for most full-time workers starting October 1. “We are well on our way to making 2022 another historic year...
Capital Area Humane Society seeks ‘special homes’ for rescued beagles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society are making sure the beagles rescued from a testing lab in Virginia go to the correct homes. Background: Beagles saved from breeding facility learning how to be dogs in Mid-Michigan. The shelter said that since the dogs have never been in...
Your Health: Can screen time promote brain health?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Watching television, scrolling social media, playing video games - screens are everywhere!. According to the American Heart Association, children are on screens for more than seven hours a day. Previous research said too much screen time could be harmful to a child’s development, but a new study out of Sweden suggests it could be beneficial - depending on the type of screen activities.
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
Ingham County Broadband Survey needs responses
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is working with Merit Network Inc. to get its citizens faster and more reliable internet access. However, Merit and Ingham County need to hear from Ingham Residents before significant change can happen. Chris Greene Hutchings, Program Manager, said filling out the Ingham County Broadband...
Free at-home COVID tests to end - Where Michiganders can be tested
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the White House, the chance to get a free at home COVID tests is going away. Since January, the White House has been sending out up to 16 COVID tests per household. They’ve distributed nearly 600 million since the beginning. The U.S. government...
