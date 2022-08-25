Read full article on original website
MSNBC pundit who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation tapped for Intelligence Advisory Board
President Biden on Friday announced his intent to appoint MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash, who insisted Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop was Russian disinformation, to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. The authenticity of Biden's laptop has since been verified by numerous news organizations, but Bash was among more than 50...
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Republicans push bill expanding Hatch Act to keep Biden admin officials from censoring speech
EXCLUSIVE: Three top Republicans are pushing new legislation that would expand the Hatch Act in order to stop Biden administration officials from using their official positions of power to influence social media companies' censorship of speech. House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan,...
ABC, CBS, NBC evening newscasts largely abandon ‘Biden’s Afghanistan Disaster,’ study indicates
ABC, CBS and NBC have largely moved on from the Taliban taking Afghanistan back following the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops last August, as coverage on evening newscasts dropped to a measly seven seconds in July, according to a new study. Last week, NBC’s "Today," ABC’s "Good Morning America" and...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Legal basis for FBI raid has been 'blown apart': Former Supreme Court law clerk
Mike Davis joined "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss the FBI and their recent raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. MIKE DAVIS: So, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI has a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized and politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump, they say he may have violated the Espionage Act. That’s not even possible as the commander in chief he can declassify anything he wants. They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes.
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Atlantic op-ed predicts nightmare scenario of 2nd Trump term where ‘America is no longer a liberal democracy’
Atlantic contributor Jonathan Rauch published a theoretical doomsday scenario on Monday of what America would look like under Trump’s second term. Rauch claimed that many people "have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy" and "Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk."
DAY SIX: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500B student loan handout
President Biden still hasn’t explained how he plans to pay for the cancelation of thousands of dollars of debt for student loan borrowers, which could cost taxpayers upwards of $500 billion. Despite unveiling the policy last week, administration officials have yet to clarify how the proposal will be paid...
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
Stephen Miller: Regardless of party, this should 'terrify all Americans'
America First Legal Foundation founder Stephen Miller expressed concern over President Biden's recent comment regarding the MAGA movement on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: You're setting the stage with this rhetoric to use the awesome power of the state to persecute political dissenters, to persecute traditional Americans, faithful Americans, conservative Americans, Bible-believing Americans. Just like you saw Garland weaponize the Department of Justice to go after parents objecting to critical race theory. You're going to see them using the powers of the security state to surveil Americans, to censor Americans, to silence Americans in full collusion with Big Tech.
Katie Pavlich: Biden Can’t Claim To Be Interested In Unity While Also Calling Half The Country Semi-Fascists
Host of the new Fox Nation show “Luxury Hunting Lodges of America” Katie Pavlich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain why she does not have very high expectations for President Biden’s upcoming address in Philadelphia about the ‘soul of the nation’. “He...
Lindsey Graham responds to Biden rally rejoinder: 'Your vice president was bailing out rioters'
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responded to President Biden's apparent critique during a rally Tuesday when he appeared to suggest Graham was calling for "blood in the streets" with a comment made on Fox News' "Sunday Night in America." Speaking at a campaign-style event where he expressed support for Rep. Matt...
Dana Perino: The White House press secretary should have known that these questions were coming
Dana Perino and co-hosts of "The Five" discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflecting questions about unvaccinated migrants coming over the border. DANA PERINO: Well, it's interesting. I think partly they're thinking if I ask her about immigration, I won't get on air tonight because my company, my media company is not covering it. I'm not going to get on air. My story is not going to be on the front page. I need to ask things like about MAGA Republicans and Trump so that I can get on air. Now here at Fox, you know, that Bill Melugin and Griff Jenkins, Casey Stegel, Matt Finn, they've been doing amazing work down at the border. I'll ask them, do you see any of the reporters down there today? Nope. You know, when they did, they finally saw reporters or at least cover the issue when Governor Greg Abbott decided to send some migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., and then they were forced to. I have to say that from her perspective, the press secretary, she should have known that these questions were going to come. Okay, because it's pretty obvious that we have got a problem at the border with everybody coming across. And you've got Novak Djokovic and the U.S. Open about to start. And he can't come if you don't know that that is going to be a story from Friday to Monday. You need better support staff.
Rep. Gallego ‘glad’ Biden’s no longer ‘holding back’ on GOP’s ‘fascism’
Rep. Ruben Gallego D-Ariz., spoke on Tuesday's episode of "All In with Chris Hayes" about President Biden saying Trump supporters' ideology is "like semi-fascism" at a Thursday fundraiser in Maryland. MSNBC host Chris Hayes recalled the event to his guest, asking, "What do you make of the president seeming now...
Biden turns Pa. policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his "Safer America" agenda and his administration's policies surrounding support for law enforcement and crime, but instead shifted his tone and attacked Republicans as he urged those in attendance to vote for Democratic candidates running for positions in the Keystone State.
