ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Small fire extinguished at Little Rock Amazon facility

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dc14u_0hVVoX2x00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Fire Department helped after a small fire broke out at an Amazon fulfillment center Thursday afternoon.

According to an LRFD official, the fire originated around 12:00 p.m. from one of the facility’s storage shelves and burned a 4-foot by 4-foot area in the center.

Officials say no one was hurt and the fire was put out quickly by the building’s sprinkler system, but they found difficulty with the system turning off. The facility was evacuated after fire alarms went off.

Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

Fire officials also said the ventilation fans were not hooked up, so fans were brought in to get the remaining smoke out.

A spokesperson on behalf of Amazon says the site is temporarily closed while the damage is assessed. The company is not sure how long that process will take.

The spokesperson added that the company was not aware of an issue with the sprinklers being able to be turned off, but that any issues there and with the ventilation would be reviewed as a part of the fire department’s assessment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR

There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Accidents
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Accident#Lrfd#Amazon Care Fire#The Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
whiterivernow.com

Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man

A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
PANGBURN, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 30, 2022

500 block of N. Spring St., probation violation. Walmart, 402 E. 22nd St., hit and run resulting in damage to private property. A resident’s vehicle rolled backward after they parked at Walmart, and it hit a concrete pole. Damage to a taillight and the rear hatch of a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was reported. The concrete pole was not damaged, but Walmart was notified of the incident.
STUTTGART, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy