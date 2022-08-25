ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Meltdown#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Plants#Explainer Zaporizhzhia#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy