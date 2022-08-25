ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

cbs4local.com

CBP officers seize multiple drugs at El Paso ports of entry over weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts over the weekend. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, man U.S. citizen on Friday via the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso judge dismissed additional 75 criminal cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — More people continue to be off the hook after allegedly committing crimes in El Paso County. It comes after the El Paso District Attorney’s Office did not secure indictments in a timely matter. An additional 75 criminal cases were dismissed at the County...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash involving pedestrian reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive Tuesday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoan voices concerns over Sun Metros LIFT service

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with Aziz Afravi who is visually impaired and relies on transportation from Sun Metros LIFT program. LIFT is Sun Metros transit service for people with disabilities. Afravi lives in far east El Paso and uses the program for doctor appointments and to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

Over 600 motion to dismiss cases to be heard by El Paso County Courts

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hundreds of cases could be dismissed this week following inaction by the El Paso District Attorneys Office. This is after a petition to remove District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, from office over accusations of misconduct and incompetency was submitted by a local attorney. Public Defender,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

All lanes reopen at Gateway West and Eastlake intersection after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A three-vehicle crash closed an intersection in far east El Paso Monday afternoon. As of 8:40 p.m., all lanes reopened. It happened around 1:47 p.m. at the Gateway West at Eastlake intersection. A spokesman with El Paso Fire Department said one semitruck and two...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Construction to begin for UTEPs new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Construction is set to begin on the new Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center on UTEP's campus. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, State Senator César Blanco, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken and other regional and local leaders will join UTEP President Heather Wilson and other university officials to commemorate the start of construction work.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso to host meetings about 2022 ballot proposals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that...
EL PASO, TX

