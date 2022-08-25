Read full article on original website
Related
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tight security expected in Philadelphia during President Joe Biden's visit to Independence Hall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are less than 24 hours before President Joe Biden arrives in Philadelphia and security will be tight in the city. Safety is really top of mind for so many people.Visitors tell CBS3 they've been seeing plenty of law enforcement in the area of Independence Mall on Wednesday, almost at every corner. "I feel completely safe here," one person said. Police appear to be out in force in Philadelphia, a reassuring sign to international visitors like Enda Kerr from Ireland. "I certainly had no problems walking around by myself," Kerr said. A woman visiting from Chicago says police in the city...
Comments / 0