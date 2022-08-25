Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion-dollar contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced. Brian Washburn, the owner of Amore Pools Inc., defrauded Florida homeowners by taking upfront payments and deposits, Moody said. He would also leave dangerous debris piles and gaping holes in victims’ backyards.
wdhn.com
Residents can get a $200 reimbursment from Alabama Power, will you?
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Alabama Power is offering a $200 reimbursement for customers who install a smart thermostat in their homes before December 1, 2022. “Smart thermostats help you save energy, time, and money at home. For a limited time, we’ll reimburse your qualifying smart thermostat purchase up to $200,” reads the Alabama Power website “Smart thermostats learn your schedule and optimize your heating and cooling to run only when you need it.”
wdhn.com
Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign after being hospitalized with bacterial infection
(The Hill) – Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) said he was pausing his campaigning on Sunday after he was hospitalized with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke tweeted Sunday afternoon that he started to feel ill on Friday and checked into the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he was diagnosed with the bacterial infection.
Comments / 0