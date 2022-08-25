DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Alabama Power is offering a $200 reimbursement for customers who install a smart thermostat in their homes before December 1, 2022. “Smart thermostats help you save energy, time, and money at home. For a limited time, we’ll reimburse your qualifying smart thermostat purchase up to $200,” reads the Alabama Power website “Smart thermostats learn your schedule and optimize your heating and cooling to run only when you need it.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO