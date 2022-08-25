ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle they say struck motorcycle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash in Escambia County. Troopers say it happened just before 11 last night on Massachusetts Avenue. Officials say the driver of a vehicle coming out of the Marcus Lake subdivision failed to see the motorcycle, hitting the rider.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV

A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
WEIRSDALE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
