fox35orlando.com
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
click orlando
Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
click orlando
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
Pilot, passenger killed in Osteen plane crash identified
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday evening near Osteen. The pilot and flight instructor has been identified as Miroslav Velickovich, 62, of Tybee Island, Georgia. He was conducting flight training...
click orlando
Man critically hurt in head-on crash with bus on SR 407 in Brevard, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was critically injured in a head-on crash with a charter bus on State Road 407 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck happened in the northbound lanes between State Road 528 and State Road 405, closing...
UPDATE: Traffic moving after rollover crash shut down I-4 eastbound in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers on Interstate 4 in Central Florida need to use caution Tuesday morning. Traffic in the area is moving again though slowdowns are expected in the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. First responders are still on the scene as they work...
Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly shot his two young children in the head at bedtime, killing one and critically injuring the other, officials said. According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting occurred at a house on Monday after 10:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the house, they found two children with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
click orlando
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
Family of Osceola County woman who drowned in retention pond calls for justice
The family of an Osceola County woman is calling for accountability within the sheriff’s office, after she drowned in a retention pond while deputies stood on the shoreline just yards away. Our partners at Channel 9 obtained a review of the incident, in which the deputies were cleared of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle they say struck motorcycle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash in Escambia County. Troopers say it happened just before 11 last night on Massachusetts Avenue. Officials say the driver of a vehicle coming out of the Marcus Lake subdivision failed to see the motorcycle, hitting the rider.
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
WESH
Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Ormond Beach Police Department has identified the woman who was a person of interest in a Lake County double homicide. Lake County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona Thursday night. According to Lake County deputies,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Florida man stabbed by family member after attack over cigarette
A man's been arrested after a fight with a relative over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed by a family member.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist was traveling at 80 mph before crashing into Villager’s SUV
A motorcyclist was traveling at an estimated speed of 80 miles per hour before crashing into a Villager’s sport utility vehicle Sunday morning at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466. The critically injured motorcyclist has been identified as 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale. He was airlifted to...
palmcoastobserver.com
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
