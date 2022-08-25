Read full article on original website
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker says Biden, green agenda could lead to fuel shortages
A former Keystone XL Pipeline worker pinned blame on both the Biden administration and climate activists as the Northeast battles low fuel inventories, prompting concerns of a potential energy catastrophe. Neal Crabtree joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes both parties bear responsibility as some worry severe...
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
ProPublica
Joe Manchin’s Price for Supporting the Climate Change Bill: A Natural Gas Pipeline in His Home State
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Mountain State Spotlight. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. From his Summers County, West Virginia, farmhouse, Mark Jarrell can see the Greenbrier River and, beyond it, the...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
The US Air Force is stocking up on stealth jets in Alaska, and its pilots are learning to thrive in harsh Arctic conditions
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Washington Examiner
Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions
The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
FOXBusiness
Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court
Aug 18 (Reuters) - A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Saudi firm has pumped Arizona groundwater for years without paying. Time to pony up
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
Two of largest U.S. reservoirs on brink of "dead pool status"
Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status." Such a status means that the water levels are so low that water can't flow downstream to power hydroelectric stations. At Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, the country's largest artificial body of water, levels...
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
