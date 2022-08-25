ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midlander Lori Blong endorsed by Mayor Peyton in her bid for the office

By Erica Miller
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, Midland mayoral candidate Lori Blong released an early endorsement list that includes the current and former mayors and more than 150 Midland families. Blong, who has served on the Midland City Council since 2019, made the decision to run after current Mayor Patrick Payton announced he would not seek re-election.

If elected, Blong said she will focus on moving Midland forward through strong fiscal responsibility, workforce development, public safety, and customer service at City Hall. Ongoing development of critical infrastructure and long-term water planning are also at the center of Blong’s vision for the future of Midland.

“As someone who has grown up here and is raising a family and running a business, I am ready to step up and lead this community as we continue to grow and prosper,” said Blong. “I am very honored by incredible support for our campaign, and I will work tirelessly to create a high quality of life that benefits our citizens and future generations.”

Blong will be on the November 8 ballot alongside former Midland mayor and business owner Jerry Morales, as well as Robert Allen Dickson.

