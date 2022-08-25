ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

KLTV

Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

UT Tyler hosts pandemic planning course for businesses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler is offering a new program to train small business owners and employees how to maintain a healthy and safe work environment, so they can be prepared in case of a future pandemic. This free course is grant funded by the U.S. Department of Labor...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is now offering parkour classes to the public.The city says this new addition doesn’t only help kids get active but helps build character. Recreation supervisor Joy Palmer says they had been contacted by citizens who were interested in getting into parkour.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The interim president of Stephen F. Austin State University expects a decision on university system affiliation by the end of the fall semester. In an interview with East Texas News, Dr. Steve Westbrook addressed questions about the process and whether or not the university will be able to keep its identity if the Board of Regents chooses to affiliate with a university system.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The downtown Tyler square turned gold Tuesday night as the Gold Network of East Texas hosted its annual childhood cancer awareness event. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer. Founder and director Heather Rucker started this group back in 2016 when her son was diagnosed with cancer.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown

TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE'S Avery Gorman about their venom response team.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE

