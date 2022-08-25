Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
KLTV
UT Tyler hosts pandemic planning course for businesses
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler is offering a new program to train small business owners and employees how to maintain a healthy and safe work environment, so they can be prepared in case of a future pandemic. This free course is grant funded by the U.S. Department of Labor...
KLTV
Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
KLTV
City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
KLTV
Man struck by train near downtown Tyler
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate...
KLTV
Community helps stock Johnston-McQueen Elementarys’ clothes closet with clothing and shoes
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following a call for donations, Johnston-Mcqueen Elementary in Longview has nearly filled their clothes closet. ‘Community In Schools’ site coordinator Andy Sanders, says students, teachers and those in the community stepped up and donated shoes and clothing to the closet--which meets needs of the students throughout the school year.
KLTV
Nacogdoches Parks and Recreation to offer parkour classes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is now offering parkour classes to the public.The city says this new addition doesn’t only help kids get active but helps build character. Recreation supervisor Joy Palmer says they had been contacted by citizens who were interested in getting into parkour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
KLTV
SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The interim president of Stephen F. Austin State University expects a decision on university system affiliation by the end of the fall semester. In an interview with East Texas News, Dr. Steve Westbrook addressed questions about the process and whether or not the university will be able to keep its identity if the Board of Regents chooses to affiliate with a university system.
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Wildlife is all around us, and Monday morning, one East Texas woman caught an interesting interaction between three species on camera. “As I rounded the corner right here, I heard a big splash, and I saw a heron, and I thought it would be really cool if I could get the heron. Apparently he was fishing. So I thought, let me see if I can snag him getting his catch,” says City of Kilgore employee Meredeth Brown.
KLTV
‘It’s ok to be different’ when working at White House Candle Company
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Old White House Candle Company, a company that opens its doors to special education students looking for job training, is officially open. In July, KLTV talked to the owner Katie Cahalane about her passion behind the business. Cahalane has students with disabilities help at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The downtown Tyler square turned gold Tuesday night as the Gold Network of East Texas hosted its annual childhood cancer awareness event. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer. Founder and director Heather Rucker started this group back in 2016 when her son was diagnosed with cancer.
KLTV
Tyler Fire, police respond to pedestrian hit by train near downtown
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate...
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
KLTV
Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
KLTV
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County facing shortage of court reporters
Deputies say Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 tonight. We’re told he used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. City employee captures triple encounter with Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Wildlife...
KLTV
Mom, daughters make it safely out of Lufkin duplex fire
Gold Network of East Texas kicks off childhood cancer awareness month. The organization shined a light on those children as they walked across a gold carpet, being the heroes that they are. The organization serves kids who are currently on treatment or who have completed treatment, as well as families who have lost a child to cancer.
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Comments / 0