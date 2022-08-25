Read full article on original website
Man on APD’s Most Wanted list found walking on wrong side of street, arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 37-year-old Kinji Johnson was named one of seven most wanted by the Abilene Police Department (APD) weeks ago, on a warrant for Aggravated Assault. He was finally located walking down the wrong side of a North Abilene Street last Friday. Johnson had a $500 reward for information leading to his arrest, […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
Niblo Murder Trial: Suspect’s phone pings around victim’s property while on vacation 2 weeks before crime, strange internet searches highlighted in court
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The afternoon session of day five in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo was largely dedicated to data, which showed the suspect was at various places around Niblo’s home while he was on vacation two weeks prior to the crime, and strange internet searches that were […]
NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa
SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
Texas man breaks into animal shelter to free 150 dogs, then steals van
Someone let the dogs out.
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
‘Substantial amount’ of marijuana, cocaine & more found in home of Abilene 20-year-old
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday for having a ‘substantial amount’ of drugs. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), Elijah Perez was arrested at a North Abilene home in the 1500 block of Lilius Street. APD said Perez’s home was searched through a search and […]
Abilene man arrested for breaking into animal shelter
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested after breaking into the Abilene/Taylor County Animal Services building early Friday. Abilene Police were called to the shelter just before 7 a.m. Friday on a report of a break-in. Officers found someone had climbed the fence surrounding the building, gotten into the building through the roof and opened many cages to the side of the building housing dogs, freeing many of the more than 150 dogs in the shelter.
Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman
ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country
ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
Two teens killed in fiery head-on crash near Roby
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Two teenage boys were killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash that caused both vehicles to catch fire near Roby. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Javier Jakob Dominguez, 17, of Snyder, was driving a sedan east on US Hwy 180 at milepost 381 and Jeremiah Scott Morgan, 28, of Hamlin, was driving an SUV west. The sedan crossed the center dividing stripe and hit the SUV head-on.
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man violates protective order just after being released from jail, attempts to crawl through victim’s bedroom window
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of South 15th Street – Family Violence AssaultA woman reported that her husband […]
Multiple people killed in crash on US 180 in Fisher County
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash on US 180 in Fisher County Saturday morning. The crash happened 8 miles west of Roby at mile marker 381 around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. A Texas Department of Public Safety investigation is underway. It’s currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or how […]
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: 1 airlifted to Lubbock following “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher Co. Saturday morning
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigation what was described as a “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher County Saturday morning. The crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby around 6:15 a.m. along U.S. Highway 180. DPS said one person was airlifted to...
2 Snyder students killed in head-on collision Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Snyder ISD students, identified as Javier Dominguez, 17 and Armando Carrillo, 14, of Snyder, Texas died following a crash early Saturday morning, just 8 miles west of Roby, Texas. According to the Department of Public Safety, both Dominguez and Carrillo were in a vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 180 at […]
Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
