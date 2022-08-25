ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials: Remains found in Lake Mead identified as College Hill man

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244RIR_0hVVmo2000

A set of human bones that were discovered in Nevada's Lake Mead in May, have been identified as those of a College Hill man.

The Clark County medical examiner identified the remains found at Callville Bay, a waterway on the northwestern side of Lake Mead, as those of Thomas Erndt, according to NBC News.

According to an obituary published in The Enquirer, the 42-year-old man died in August of 2002 in an accident in Lake Mead. The College Hill man was described as a devoted father of two.

USA Today reports multiple sets of human remains, dozens of sunken boats, trash, and baby strollers have been found on the edge of Lake Mead this summer as water levels sit at their lowest since the reservoir was first filled.

On May 1, a barrel containing human remains that police said was probably dumped in the 1970s or 1980s was found near Hemenway Harbor, and more remains were discovered on the shoreline by paddleboarders a week later. Partial human remains were found in the Boulder Beach area on July 25.

The fourth set of skeletal remains were found at Swim Beach on Aug. 7, in the same area where the most recent set was discovered.

In total, five sets of skeletal remains have been discovered in Lake Mead since May.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park

One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
OutThere Colorado

Devastating Colorado flood killed 78... or was death toll actually closer to 1,500?

Starting on June 3 and stretching for several days, the Great Pueblo Flood of 1921 was one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever take place in Colorado. As a slow moving storm with heavy rains filled canyons and low-lying areas surrounding this southern Colorado city, a huge amount of water would ultimately travel down Arkansas River and Fountain Creek, hitting the city of 42,000 residents where the two flows converged and sweeping away an estimated 600 homes, causing $20 million in damages (about $331 million today).
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#College Hill#Obituary#Human Remains#Nbc News
KRQE News 13

Blue-green mouth fish found in New Mexico lake

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a tale from the internet that’s making a lot of outdoorsmen and women do a double take. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says it’s so peculiar, they’re looking for more cases. In a recent weekly fishing report published by the state department, New Mexico Game and Fish says an […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
NEBRASKA STATE
NBC News

Beloved Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke dies at 27

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. A Wisconsin morning news anchor and...
WAUSAU, WI
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy