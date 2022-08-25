Danilo Gallinari is one of the premier stretch bigs in the NBA and has been playing in the league since 2008. He is the definition of a veteran and will hope to be a big part of the success the Boston Celtics end up having this season. He has spent the last 2 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks after having stints with NBA teams like the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the New York Knicks.

