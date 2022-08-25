Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Danilo Gallinari Speaks Out On Injury Suffered While Playing For Italy: "It Hurts Like Hell To Give Up This Dream"
Danilo Gallinari is one of the premier stretch bigs in the NBA and has been playing in the league since 2008. He is the definition of a veteran and will hope to be a big part of the success the Boston Celtics end up having this season. He has spent the last 2 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks after having stints with NBA teams like the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the New York Knicks.
