Durham, NC

Tri-City Herald

Dariq Whitehead vows to return ‘better than ever’

On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program announced that freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, an anticipated centerpiece, suffered a fracture in his right foot during a team workout on Monday, underwent surgery the next day, and is already rehabbing, intending to play in the fall. But the fall technically lasts three...
