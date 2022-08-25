ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 9

Lilacs
5d ago

Biden thinks he can just chuck the Supreme Court's ruling on DACA ??? Wow, let's just be a little communist dictator

Reply(1)
11
Bill Julian
5d ago

If this is your home, then why haven't you tried to obtain citizenship? Just asking for a friend.

Reply
4
Related
The Hill

Democrats’ increasing disregard for democracy

Progressive Democrats, including President Biden, constantly complain about threats to democracy. And yet, they are more than willing to disregard the democratic process if that’s what it takes to get their way. Biden’s half-trillion-dollar student loan “forgiveness” overreach is the latest and most egregious example. Progressives...
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids

When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Andrew Hanen
POLITICO

Republicans are extremely well-poised to capture retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s district in southwest Wisconsin, according to a new internal GOP survey.

Donald Trump carried the district by 5 points under the redrawn lines. What's happening: Republican Derrick Van Orden led Democrat Brad Pfaff by nearly 13 points, 50.3 percent to 37.5 percent, in the Wisconsin 3rd District poll, with another 12 percent undecided. Kind announced last August that he would not...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
bloomberglaw.com

New York City Bar’s Trump Warning Highlights False Claims Issue

Report names lawyer who questioned search for Trump documents. The New York City Bar’s warning against lawyers making misleading statements related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is the most recent example of professional associations and disciplinary bodies cracking down on false claims by attorneys, legal ethics experts told Bloomberg Law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump

In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy