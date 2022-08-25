Read full article on original website
Lilacs
5d ago
Biden thinks he can just chuck the Supreme Court's ruling on DACA ??? Wow, let's just be a little communist dictator
Reply(1)
11
Bill Julian
5d ago
If this is your home, then why haven't you tried to obtain citizenship? Just asking for a friend.
Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden administration tells Supreme Court to pass on birthright citizenship case
President Joe Biden's administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday not to take up a case regarding citizenship rights for American Samoans despite advocates who say it would give the high court a chance to undo decades of precedent that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor have decried as racist.
Democrats’ increasing disregard for democracy
Progressive Democrats, including President Biden, constantly complain about threats to democracy. And yet, they are more than willing to disregard the democratic process if that’s what it takes to get their way. Biden’s half-trillion-dollar student loan “forgiveness” overreach is the latest and most egregious example. Progressives...
‘Where the hell are we?’: Biden slams Republicans for encouraging political violence
The president’s visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday is his first of three over the next week to the midterm battleground state.
Mic
Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids
When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
FOXBusiness
Biden’s energy secretary showed ‘utter lack of understanding’ about oil market: Expert
On "Mornings with Maria," Monday, The Schork Group co-founder and principal Stephen Schork ripped White House Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for telling domestic oil producers to stop exports and build up their inventory, arguing the secretary's comments showed an "utter lack of understanding" about how the global oil market works.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
POLITICO
Republicans are extremely well-poised to capture retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind’s district in southwest Wisconsin, according to a new internal GOP survey.
Donald Trump carried the district by 5 points under the redrawn lines. What's happening: Republican Derrick Van Orden led Democrat Brad Pfaff by nearly 13 points, 50.3 percent to 37.5 percent, in the Wisconsin 3rd District poll, with another 12 percent undecided. Kind announced last August that he would not...
Democrats press Senate to vote on bill removing Dred Scott justice bust from Capitol
Top House Democrats are pressing the Senate to vote on a bill to remove the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, the author of the Dred Scott v. Sanford ruling, from the Capitol. In June 2021, the House passed a bill 285-120 that would replace the bust of...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation
More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
bloomberglaw.com
New York City Bar’s Trump Warning Highlights False Claims Issue
Report names lawyer who questioned search for Trump documents. The New York City Bar’s warning against lawyers making misleading statements related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is the most recent example of professional associations and disciplinary bodies cracking down on false claims by attorneys, legal ethics experts told Bloomberg Law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Student loan forgiveness is another reason why all Republicans should've voted for Trump
In my third year at the University of Pennsylvania, I took a course called "Who gets elected and why." It was taught by Ed Rendell, former mayor of Philadelphia, governor of Pennsylvania, and chairman of the Democratic National Committee. As such, Rendell addressed the class as if every student was a registered Democrat. In one class, he taught a particularly interesting lesson — no matter the shortcomings of a nominee, voters should still vote for them because of the greater good of passing a political party's agenda. It's a lecture Republicans could've used during the 2020 election, especially regarding student loan forgiveness.
Democrats Gaining Ground In Race For The House: Polls, Experts
The party in power typically fares poorly in midterm elections, but Democratic voters appear to be motivated by the death of Roe and other factors.
‘I have a record’: Battleground Democrat says GOP attacks won’t stick
FREDERICKSBURG, Virginia — As the fight for control of the House heats up, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) says she believes recent legislative wins and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are shifting the political climate ahead of the midterm elections.
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Comments / 9