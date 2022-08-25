Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
13 WHAM
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
13 WHAM
‘Driving in Rochester became a sport’: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run
"We don't know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful."
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
Inner-Loop fatal hit-and-run victim: ‘He was partly deaf’
"It is under investigation, I really don't want to release further information," said New York State Police during a press conference Monday.
iheart.com
Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide
Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
13 WHAM
Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice
Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
iheart.com
Dirt Bike Rider Dies From Injuries in Crash
Rochester police say the 20-year-old dirt bike rider who was injured in a weekend crash has died at the hospital. Police are still withholding his name. The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning, at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police say an SUV was making...
WHEC TV-10
51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No injuries after gunpoint carjacking, occupied city home struck by gunfire
No injuries were reported in either incident and police say neither of the suspects have been found.
13 WHAM
Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
RPD: 2 women shot within minutes of each other in Rochester
Investigators said that it doesn't appear the two incidents are connected to each other, however, they encourage anyone with information on either incident to call 911.
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
Rochester man shot, killed on Cedarwood Terr.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13 WHAM
Police: Two women injured in pair of shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Dirt biker in critical condition after crash on Upper Falls Blvd
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Blvd and Joseph Ave for a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say it was learned that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Upper Falls Blvd...
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
