ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating 15 year old shot

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, NY
Accidents
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide

Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice

Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Dirt Bike Rider Dies From Injuries in Crash

Rochester police say the 20-year-old dirt bike rider who was injured in a weekend crash has died at the hospital. Police are still withholding his name. The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning, at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police say an SUV was making...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13 WHAM

Home struck multiple times by gunfire on Jefferson, Frost Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting incident where an occupied home was struck by gunfire overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Two women injured in pair of shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening. Officer say the first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Hotel on North Clinton Avenue. Officers found a 32-year-old woman who was shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dirt biker in critical condition after crash on Upper Falls Blvd

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Upper Falls Blvd and Joseph Ave for a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers say it was learned that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound on Upper Falls Blvd...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy