Effective: 2022-09-03 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye and Northeastern Nye counties. * WHEN...11 AM Saturday through 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO