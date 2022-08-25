Hip-Hop & R&B Dominate Grammy Nominations

Related
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Rap In The Metaverse During VMAs And Twitter Wants Out
The two rappers performed as Bored Ape NFTs in a colorful, psychedelic performance during the MTV award show on Sunday.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Making History At 2022 VMAs
Swift revealed new music is on the way and announced her new album's title after her Video of the Year win.
Britney Spears And Elton John Drop 'Hold Me Closer' Duet: Listen Now
The electro-pop mashup is Spears' first new song since her underappreciated 2016 album, "Glory."
