Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
Pat Narduzzi starts Backyard Brawl bad blood by naming West Virginia starting QB
Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi aggressively names JT Daniels the West Virginia starting quarterback ahead of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night. Pat Narduzzi is coming off his best season leading the Pitt football team to date, so he has absolutely been in his bag all summer long. From...
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
Bryan Harsin stuns Auburn football fans with QB decision
Look for Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin to name TJ Finley his starting quarterback. It is going to be a long year for Auburn football fans, but head coach Bryan Harsin has to name a starting quarterback first. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Sunday the expectation is that Harsin...
Green Bay Packers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Green Bay Packers are tasked with cutting 25 players from their team in one day. Here’s an updated list of the major players getting cut. The Green Bay Packers may have their quarterback spot locked down, but there are many other...
NFL roster cuts tracker: Surprise moves we didn’t see coming (UPDATED)
On NFL roster cuts day, teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players. 4 p.m. ET is the deadline, meaning by then, your favorite team could be without several familiar faces. NFL cut day rarely includes any major surprises, but there are always a few veterans that most of...
Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster surprises (UPDATED)
In order to make a 53-man roster, the Dallas Cowboys are tasked with cutting down their roster in one day. Here’s an updated list of those getting cut. It was recently announced that the Dallas Cowboys were valued at $8 billion, yet the storied Texas team hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996.
Buffalo Bills 2022 NFL Season Betting Preview (Take Wait-And-See Approach With Bills' Futures)
The Buffalo Bills are the Super Bowl favorites for the 2022 season, looking to rebound from a brutal playoff exit in the 2021 campaign. Buffalo didn’t need to add much to its roster, but the additions of linebacker Von Miller and rookie corner Kaiir Elam should make the Bills’ defense even better, and hopefully it doesn’t collapse in the final seconds of a game… again.
Every NFL Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs in 2022 Season
We are nearly a week away from the start of the 2022 NFL season, and with each team cutting down its roster to prepare for the regular season, it’s time for us all to get a look at the latest playoff odds for each team. The Buffalo Bills, Los...
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s behavior towards Saints coaches reportedly paved way for trade
The New Orleans Saints trading defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles shocked many. But according to one report, it was bound to happen. On Aug. 30, the day of the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline, the New Orleans Saints made a rather shocking decision. They decided to trade safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. The move made Philadelphia’s active offseason that much better. But why would the Saints trade away their talented defensive back?
3 Cubs free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three Chicago Cubs free agents don’t fit well enough into next year’s plan to return in 2023. The 2022 season is winding down for the Chicago Cubs with most of the focus on what lies ahead. They were never meant to be much more successful than they have been this year. From the start of the year, they didn’t look like the same powerful club they were only a few seasons ago with a young core of star players.
