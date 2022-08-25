ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

New bodycam footage shows moments after Pierce County Council candidate shot man in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xHUS_0hVVjfyq00

Tacoma police have released bodycam footage of the moments after Pierce County Council candidate Josh Harris shot a man in Tacoma in May.

Harris said he had gone to an encampment in Tacoma to recover stolen property.

Harris and others called police about the property, and officers came out to investigate the Boy Scout Office parking lot off South 19th Street.

In the video, several gunshots can be heard as police officers run toward the scene.

A stolen car, which was being driven by the person Harris shot, is then seen reversing before escaping the scene.

Harris claimed self-defense and was not charged in the incident. The driver of the car, 40-year-old Scott Stacy, was booked into jail for first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

