Stamford, CT

hamlethub.com

Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Fundraiser for Abilis Set to Twirl and Tango on September 17

Tickets are on sale for the popular Dancing Stars of Greenwich event hosted by The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich as a charity dance-off for the nonprofit Abilis. This is the fourth annual event and will be bigger and better than ever with celebrity judges and a terrific line-up of dancers! So grab your dancing shoes and get ready to see amazing waltzes, rumba’s, tangoes, twirls, some cha, cha, cha, and maybe even some moonwalking, and purchase your tickets to this fun annual event, held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tickets sell out quickly every year, so reserve yours today at greenwichdancingstars.com.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: NAAD CENTER

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT NAAD CENTER!
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: JK Sign Company

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JK Sign...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

WBDC’s Women Rising Gala to feature fashion icon and Connecticut First Lady

Fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Development Council’s (WBDC’s) Annual Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration, to be held Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Annie Lamont, First Lady of Connecticut and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair.
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

HomeGoods in Ridgefield Gets Sign, Opening Slated for September 15!

Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website indicates the Ridgefield location will open on September 15 at...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury's JK’s Texas Hot Weiners Closes Its Doors After Nearly 100 Years

A Danbury staple and beloved family business, JK’s Texas Hot Weiners, located at 126 South Street, closed its doors over the weekend. Both the property and the restaurant have been on the market for quite some time but the news still comes as a shock to locals who took to social media to express their sadness.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride

Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season

Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner guests can win Date Night for a Year! Thank you to the generous donors!

RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner and celebrate the nonprofit’s meaningful work on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. One of the event’s highlights is a raffle that promises the lucky winner “Date Night for a Year”. Yes - one year of fine dining, unforgettable experiences and getaways! Raffle tickets are $100 and a limited number will be sold.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions

The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!

We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Full House at RHS: Back to School for Grades 10-12 Today!

For most Ridgefield Public School students, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year was yesterday, Monday, August 29. Ridgefield High School saves the first day for students entering the school for the first time. Today, August 30, they were joined by classmates in grades 10, 11, and 12. Here...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

