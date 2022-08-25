Read full article on original website
police1.com
Ga. officer, 23, dies in crash with tractor-trailer while driving home after shift
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A coastal Georgia community is mourning the loss of an officer killed in an early morning car crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was heading home from work on Monday, Aug. 29, when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash happened just before midnight.
wtoc.com
Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store. Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m. Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time...
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
wtoc.com
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
wtoc.com
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
WJCL
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
News4Jax.com
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
WJCL
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 21 in Garden City for hours
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Authorities say one person is dead, following a crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. It happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. Georgia State Patrol tells us the driver was killed, after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck. GSP expects...
News4Jax.com
1 pedestrian dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck them and a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, just after midnight on Sunday, a white Honda Pilot hit two pedestrians and a stopped car on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road.
wtoc.com
Tybee Island businesses hoping tourist season doesn’t wrap up after Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching marking the unofficial end of summer. As popular tourist spots wind down for the season businesses are also expecting a slowdown. Labor Day is on the minds of a lot of people including many businesses on Tybee Island. That’s because...
wtoc.com
Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
wtoc.com
‘We take everything out:’ Volunteers taking inventory of Tybee Island sea turtle nest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sea turtle nesting season is winding down on Tybee Island. But volunteers are still at work as the eggs inside the nests begin to hatch. Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy got out of the classroom and hit the beach for their science lesson. The students...
wtoc.com
CEMA, Coastal Health District urge residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Peak Hurricane season is days away in Coastal Georgia. Making sure everyone can evacuate safely in case of a hurricane is at the top of health officials list. “It’s very, very critical that we do this ahead of time.”. Preparing for a hurricane can be...
WJCL
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
wtoc.com
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
WJCL
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
Pedestrian involved crash in Nassau County leaves one dead and one critically injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, a white Honda Pilot struck two pedestrians and a stopped grey Toyota on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. One pedestrian died at the...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County deputy died Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Cpl. Ava Lucas has died. Her death was not in the line of duty and was not work related. No other information was provided on Cpl. Lucas’ death.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County. According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.
