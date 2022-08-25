ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, GA

Ga. officer, 23, dies in crash with tractor-trailer while driving home after shift

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A coastal Georgia community is mourning the loss of an officer killed in an early morning car crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was heading home from work on Monday, Aug. 29, when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash happened just before midnight.
SCCPSS addresses ongoing transportation problems

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been one month since students in Savannah-Chatham returned to school and for some parents whose children ride the bus, their frustrations continue. Students as young as kindergarten have been dropped off at the wrong stop. “With any school opening, there are a few hiccups...
Three companies selected for phase 1 of Hyundai plant project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a mega project requiring a mega partnership. SEDA awarding contractor Barnett Southern and it’s partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services the contract for phase 1 of work at the Bryan County Megasite. “You have phases on this job site. You have phase...
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 21 in Garden City for hours

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Authorities say one person is dead, following a crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. It happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. Georgia State Patrol tells us the driver was killed, after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck. GSP expects...
1 pedestrian dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck them and a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, just after midnight on Sunday, a white Honda Pilot hit two pedestrians and a stopped car on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road.
Rental assistance options for Chatham Co. community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has received nearly $21 million in federal funding to help residents with rental assistance. But only about $9 million have been used so far. More than 2,000 families have already cashed in on this help, but if you are behind on rent payments due...
Woman sought in downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police are searching for a woman in connection with a shooting last week. Police are looking for Ashlee S. Scott, 26, who allegedly shot a woman during a confrontation on August 20 near Broughton and Whitaker streets. The 25-year-old victim was taken to the hospital...
Mega job fair for Hyundai plant held at Best Western Premier

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring is officially underway for construction of the massive Hyundai plant in Bryan County. One of the companies that will help build the plant hosted a job fair Monday at the Best Western Premier in Pooler. The job fair marked the first time people could actually...
Industrial Evolution happening in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently announced that the automaker will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County. The project is considered the largest economic development project in the state's history and is expected to...
Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of corporal

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County deputy died Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Cpl. Ava Lucas has died. Her death was not in the line of duty and was not work related. No other information was provided on Cpl. Lucas’ death.
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County. According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.
