Limerick, PA

MONTCO.Today

Trees' Teachable Moments: Temple Ambler Campus Offers Lesson on Mother Nature in Recovery

Even the trees at the Temple Ambler campus that survived Hurricane Ida were stripped of all leaves. As it did with much of the region, 2021’s Hurricane Ida battered the Temple Ambler campus. The storm’s wind-hail-rain legacy was $10 million in damage. But it also left a unique opportunity for horticultural experts to guide replenishment and renewal. Susan Snyder, with The Philadelphia Inquirer, branched out to report what experts are now learning there.
AMBLER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County

Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot.Image via Tyger Williams at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
City
Limerick, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
MONTCO.Today

Cool, Fun Jobs That Pay Well

Sick of working at a job that you dread to go to each day? It’s easy to become frustrated doing something boring and tedious. But you don’t have to. There are plenty of practical careers out there that you can get into for something more exciting. MoneyWise shared some fun options to liven up your workweek.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival

Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
ARDMORE, PA
MONTCO.Today

When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County's Cup Runneth Over

This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Integrate for Good Scores Former Philadelphia Flyer for Fall Community Heroes Gala

Brian Propp.Image via Brian Propp at Facebook. Integrate for Good — the area nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment — announced former Philadelphia Flyer, Brian Propp as its Keynote Speaker at its second annual Community Heroes Gala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

5 Ways to Stop a Workplace Bully

It would be nice to believe that bullying is something that goes away once you are no longer a kid. Unfortunately, some people just learn that throwing their weight around got them their way when they were younger, so why not in the workplace too?. Work bullies are even worse...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
MONTCO.Today

Norristown SEPTA Station Honors Neighborhood Black Icon

Dedication of the Charles L. Blockson display at SEPTA's Elm Street Station, Norristown. Most SEPTA’s passenger waiting areas — including Norristown’s Elm Street Station — aren’t exactly known for being educationally engaging. Until now. Thanks to a recent installation of informational panels, the Elm Street SEPTA Station, on Markley Street, now educates commuters an influential native son: Charles L. Blockson. Mike DeNardo punched this story’s ticket in presenting it for KYW Newsradio.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places

Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Calif. Research Firm Calculates Montco 'Stressflation' Rate, Measuring COVID Angst Over Time

My Biosouce has calculated just how tough the pandemic was on Montgomery County psyches. My Biosource, a San Diego research firm, set out to measure how Americans have fared over the past 19 months dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and its resulting downsides. Using granular data on physical and mental stress, the study resulted in a “stressflation” rating to illustrate the effects of a prolonged period of pandemic life on ordinary citizens — county by county, state by state — across the U.S.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

