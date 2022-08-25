Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
South Street Headhouse District Hosting South Street FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Alabama-Based Health System Expands into Eagleville with Rehab Hospital
The Encompass Health 50-bed rehab hospital coming to Eagleville will specialize in physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Encompass Health plans to build 50-bed inpatient rehab hospital on Audubon Road in Eagleville. Jeff Ward, WFMZ 69 News, exercised his journalistic skills to cover this entrant the area’s healthcare industry. The...
Trees’ Teachable Moments: Temple Ambler Campus Offers Lesson on Mother Nature in Recovery
Even the trees at the Temple Ambler campus that survived Hurricane Ida were stripped of all leaves. As it did with much of the region, 2021’s Hurricane Ida battered the Temple Ambler campus. The storm’s wind-hail-rain legacy was $10 million in damage. But it also left a unique opportunity for horticultural experts to guide replenishment and renewal. Susan Snyder, with The Philadelphia Inquirer, branched out to report what experts are now learning there.
Memorials to be held for pregnant Montco teacher killed in crash
Authorities in Hatfield are reminding residents to expect traffic delays around Lansdale Presbyterian Church this week, where services for a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a crash last week in Montgomery County will be held.
Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County
Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot.Image via Tyger Williams at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
State Funding Designed to Transition Former Pottstown Factory from ‘Blighted’ to Bustling
254 S. Washington Street, Pottstown.Image via Google Instant Street View. The former Pottstown Plating Works plant on South Washington St. will benefit from state funding to clean its contaminated real estate and renovate its structure. Rob Manch dug into the details for WFMZ 69 News.
Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest Rebranded as More-Business-Inclusive Festival
Ardmore's Oktoberfest is now a Fall Festival, but its food and beverage offerings will remain mostly the same. Ardmore is about to welcome a new seasonal festival that will feature live music, local beer, food, shopping, and games: its first-ever Annual Fall for Ardmore Festival. Max Bennett raked in the details for the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire: Weekends of Minstrels and Merriment, Jousting and Juggling, Frolicking and Feasting
The jousters at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair take this competition very seriously; given the danger, they can't afford to horse around. Attend, lords and ladies! The 2022 Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire is underway at Mount Hope Estate & Winery in Manheim, Pa. Take a trip of fun and fantasy to a...
When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County’s Cup Runneth Over
This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
Integrate for Good Scores Former Philadelphia Flyer for Fall Community Heroes Gala
Brian Propp.Image via Brian Propp at Facebook. Integrate for Good — the area nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment — announced former Philadelphia Flyer, Brian Propp as its Keynote Speaker at its second annual Community Heroes Gala.
See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
Merion Golf Club.Image via Julia Pine at Merion Golf Club. Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for theGolf Magazine.
Norristown SEPTA Station Honors Neighborhood Black Icon
Dedication of the Charles L. Blockson display at SEPTA's Elm Street Station, Norristown. Most SEPTA’s passenger waiting areas — including Norristown’s Elm Street Station — aren’t exactly known for being educationally engaging. Until now. Thanks to a recent installation of informational panels, the Elm Street SEPTA Station, on Markley Street, now educates commuters an influential native son: Charles L. Blockson. Mike DeNardo punched this story’s ticket in presenting it for KYW Newsradio.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Elkins Park Home for Mom and Dad; Hangout Spot for Kids
– The eat-in kitchen is a neat and tidy place for the family to gather for daily meals. The window gives a view to the spacious patio; the door provides access to it. The master suite is on the second level, sharing that floor with one other bedroom; the two other bedrooms are only a handful of steps above them.
Lansdale SEPTA Station Now on the National List of Historic Places
Owing to its record of longevity, historical significance, economic impact, and 100+ years of passenger service, the SEPTA Lansdale Station has been named to National Register of Historic Places. Franki Rudnesky punched this story’s ticket for PhillyVoice. The building, nested on a stop of the SEPTA Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
Calif. Research Firm Calculates Montco ‘Stressflation’ Rate, Measuring COVID Angst Over Time
My Biosouce has calculated just how tough the pandemic was on Montgomery County psyches. My Biosource, a San Diego research firm, set out to measure how Americans have fared over the past 19 months dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and its resulting downsides. Using granular data on physical and mental stress, the study resulted in a “stressflation” rating to illustrate the effects of a prolonged period of pandemic life on ordinary citizens — county by county, state by state — across the U.S.
Creating Transformations at Qlik and Beyond, Kehinde Barkley Is a Diversity in Business Award Winner
As a professional services solution lead at King of Prussia-based Qlik, Kehinde Barkley has been recognized as a Diversity in Business Awards 2022 winner, according to a report by Lisa Dukart from the Philadelphia Business Journal. Over the years in the computer and mathematics industry, Barkley has seen disparities that...
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
