WISN
Almost all beagles rescued by Wisconsin Humane Society have been adopted
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society wants to thank people for all the support for the beagles who were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The Humane Society says all but three of the 62 dogs who were brought to Wisconsin in July have found loving homes. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Where are the mosquitoes?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a question we’ve heard repeated over and over this summer: where are all the mosquitoes?. Not than anyone is complaining about a lack of buzzing around their ears. They are often one of the few downsides to our Wisconsin summers, and yet...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
msn.com
You can get $3 tickets at most Milwaukee and Wisconsin movie theaters Sept. 3 for National Cinema Day
Most of the movie theaters in the Milwaukee area and Wisconsin will be taking part in National Cinema Day Sept. 3, with tickets for all movies showing that day costing just $3. Most of the nation's movie theater chains, including Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres and AMC Theatres, and all of the...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 dog breeds in Illinois
Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois.
Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ
Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
spectrumnews1.com
After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive
The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
seehafernews.com
DATCP: Lottery Scams are “Circulating in Great Volume” in Wisconsin
Many people are still imagining what they would do with the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won in Illinois, especially as it remains unclaimed. It’s that thought that is getting some people in trouble, as scammers are taking advantage. Michelle Reinen from the DATCP told Jim yesterday...
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
CBS 58
Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest highlights state's manufacturing and commerce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is teaming up with Johnson Financial Group this year to host the "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest. Nick Novak is the vice president of communications and marketing at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. He joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to...
