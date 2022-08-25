Extra security measures taken at school in Lafourche Parish after person allegedly threatens family

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office took extra security measures in response to a threat made to a family living in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. According to police, a person in Vermilion Parish threatened a woman and her family.

Due to the threat, police were present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend. Lafourche police say that there was no active threat inside any school in the area. The extra police presence was out of an abundance of caution.

Around 2:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office gave an update on the threat and reported that one person has been taken into custody in Vermilion Parish. Police have not released the individual’s identity. The incident is still under investigation at the time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.