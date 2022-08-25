Read full article on original website
Scott Parker has been sacked as manager of Bournemouth, three days after the team suffered a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool. Parker led Bournemouth to promotion last season but has been dismissed, after 14 months, with the team having won one of their first four Premier League matches. That came on the opening day against Aston Villa. Since then they have also lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Arsenal.
Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season. Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the first managerial casualty of the new campaign. After opening the new top-flight season with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal. And on Saturday, the club were thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool at Anfield, with Bournemouth announcing they had “parted ways” with the manager on Tuesday. A statement from the club said the search for a new manager would begin immediately and...
