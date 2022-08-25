ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man refusing eviction lands him behind bars, police find 9 dead chickens in his back yard

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM, authorities made contact with 32-year-old John Robert Badger on the 100 block of Pecan Lake Estates Road in regards to a disturbance. Badger was being evicted from the property, but refused to leave.

According to Badger, the only way he was leaving is if he was arrested. He was placed under arrest and authorities discovered 9 dead chickens in a cage in the back yard.

Bastrop man arrested for two arson cases

Once authorities transported Badger to the Ouachita Correctional Center, they attempted to get his date of birth. Badger refused and stated, “I will not give that to you because the longer I am here, the more I get paid.”

Badger was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer, and Cruelty to Animals.

