WNEM
Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of murdering a 16-month-old boy and disposing of his body in a ditch has been arraigned. Michael Butler, 39, of Mt. Morris Township, has been charged with felony murder, child abuse, concealing the death of an individual, and aggravated domestic violence. Butler was arraigned in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning.
WNEM
Fairgrove man arrested for indecent exposure
REESE, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fairgrove man has been arraigned after police say he exposed himself in public. On Aug. 22, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald was arraigned in the 73B District Court in Tuscola County and issued a $4,000 personal recognizance bond. Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an indecent...
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
WNEM
MSP: Suspect crashes into train while fleeing from troopers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 50-year-old Saginaw man is in custody after Michigan State Police said he attempted to flee troopers during a traffic stop. State police said the suspect had several felony warrants. Troopers tried to stop the car near 12th Street and Annesley Street around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
WNEM
Girl reported missing found dead in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The death of a girl is being investigated as a homicide as police say she was reported missing shortly before her body was found. Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street in Saginaw for a missing girl about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police said.
WNEM
Police investigating homicide after missing girl’s body found in Saginaw
Clare County Animal Control is asking for help to rescue a dog who is stuck on an island. Here are the top stories we're following this Evening, August 30th. Suspect arraigned in death of 16-month-old boy found in ditch. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect accused of murdering a...
WNEM
How to apply for an absentee ballot as deadline approaches
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The November election is quickly approaching. Election officials anticipate a good turnout this year, so they’re trying to get the word out about voting options. Midland County Clerk Ann Manary said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is coming up. “It’s now a...
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations...
WNEM
First year Alma college students volunteer at Scots in Service Day
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) — As a result of Scots in Service Day more than 300 first-year students at Alma College participated in a volunteer event. The event that brought groups of volunteers to various public and nonprofit sites in Gratiot County to engage in acts of volunteer work and community service.
WNEM
Saginaw residents voice concerns over ARPA funds for city
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Residents of Saginaw are expressing concerns of the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. Some are unhappy with the recommendations on how the city should spend the millions it’s getting under the American Rescue Plan Act. “The $52 million was meant...
WNEM
“Please treat as a four-way stop’ traffic advisory in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Traffic advisory issued for traffic lights being out due to power outage, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Due to a power outage, traffic lights on Saginaw Road in the Sanford area are non-functioning, Dispatch reports. Consumer’s Energy is aware of the outage. Please...
WNEM
Boil water advisory lifted for Fenton neighborhoods
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for Fenton neighborhoods. Some Fenton residents were under a boil water advisory after a water main break caused some residents to lose pressure on Saturday. The advisory was lifted on Monday.
WNEM
Liberty Bridge on track to open by end of year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. “We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.
WNEM
Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night
Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification. Updated:...
WNEM
Thousands participate in 45th annual Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 45th annual Crim Festival of Races is in the history books after runners followed the blue line Saturday morning. An estimate eight thousand runners from far and wide hit the bricks to take on the legendary 10-mile course and some of the smaller races. Unlike...
WNEM
Storm chances Monday before humidity breaks Tuesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few storms and rain Sunday evening and night have kicked off the rain potential for this Monday. We’re still tracking the chance for severe weather this evening, you’ll want to be weather aware near dinner! In the meantime, a decent stretch of dry weather can be expected in the middle of today.
WNEM
Bronner’s hosting job fair, positions start at $13 per hour
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Temporary, seasonal workers are needed to help spread Christmas cheer in Frankenmuth this holiday season. Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7, seeking to fulfill several positions with people who love Christmas. Individuals who are interested are...
WNEM
Pleasant weather to close-out August
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More comfortable weather took over on Tuesday as drier air began to work its way into Mid-Michigan. As we finish the month of August today and roll through the rest of the workweek (and first week of school for many), conditions will stay in great shape!
