BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – As concerns about supply chain issues delay the opening of Liberty Bridge, it is still expected to be fully open by the end of the year. “We unfortunately, due to some supply chain issues, we are not going to be open at the end of the month like we had previously stated,” said General Manager of Bay City Bridge Partners Lynn Pavlawk in regard to the Liberty Bridge during a Coffee with the Crew event in Bay City.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO