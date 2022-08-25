ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association Votes to Expel Boling

The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association voted last week to expel Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling from its membership. The vote removes Boling from membership in the Association and precludes them from attending future Association functions and conferences. According to a media release, the Association does not have...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trickle Toward Labor Day

Gas prices are continuing their tumble in west central Kentucky, and just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Report, prices dipped three cents over the last week — down to a $3.35 per gallon average from last Monday. Unleaded self-serve gasoline in Paducah...
OWENSBORO, KY
whvoradio.com

Dove Season Opens In Kentucky September 1

Dove season will open on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be offering 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. The daily dove bag limit...
KENTUCKY STATE

