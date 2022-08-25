Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association Votes to Expel Boling
The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association voted last week to expel Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling from its membership. The vote removes Boling from membership in the Association and precludes them from attending future Association functions and conferences. According to a media release, the Association does not have...
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Trigg County Tourism Traveling Pig At Kentucky State Fair
The Trigg County Tourism Traveling Pig experienced the Kentucky State Fair with News and Farm Director Alan Watts. The pig visited the livestock barn, had his picture made on top of a 1,500 pumpkin, and watched the World Championship Horse Show.
whvoradio.com
AUDIO – Christian County 4-H Members At Kentucky State Fair
News and Farm Director Alan Watts visited with some Christian County 4-H members during the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. The 4-H members discuss the events they participated in while attending the fair Friday, August 26.
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trickle Toward Labor Day
Gas prices are continuing their tumble in west central Kentucky, and just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Report, prices dipped three cents over the last week — down to a $3.35 per gallon average from last Monday. Unleaded self-serve gasoline in Paducah...
whvoradio.com
Dove Season Opens In Kentucky September 1
Dove season will open on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be offering 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. The daily dove bag limit...
