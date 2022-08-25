WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just yesterday we were discussing how Wichita and many other areas of Kansas are in the midst of a drought- that continues, despite the beneficial rains last night. However the rain did remove many from the “Top 10 List” of driest Augusts on record. Wichita officially has 1.04″ of rain for the entire month, while #10 on the list comes in at 0.67″. Rainfall totals last night are still coming in this morning, however most areas of central and eastern Kansas picked up 0.25-1.50″ of rain last night (Wichita-ICT 0.99″).

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO