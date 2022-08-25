Read full article on original website
Schmidt focuses on education during Wichita campaign stop
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor, on Monday made a campaign stop in Wichita with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education. The gubernatorial candidate visited with education leaders in K-12 to higher ed. He discussed the reduction in student enrollment...
Kansas recognized as leader in renewable wind energy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has been recognized as a leader in renewable wind energy. On Monday, Aug. 29, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly praised the Sunflower State as a leader in wind energy as well, citing the recently released Wind Energy Market Report from the U.S. Department of Energy.
MSCS board to discuss interim superintendent
Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Kansas regulators approve electric line from Wolf Creek to substation in Southwest Missouri
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State regulators approved the construction of an electric line between Wolf Creek and Blackberry Substation, a power plant near Joplin, Missouri. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, the company contracted to build the line, says increasing the transmission capability will reduce energy congestion across Kansas and ultimately lower costs for everybody. You can read its outline here.
Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages
Drought in Kansas affecting this seasons harvest
A hot Wednesday, but not as humid
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under a mainly sunny sky expect highs in the middle 90s, or five degrees above average, this afternoon. A weak cold front will bring a...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
A few chances for rain mixed in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.
Hot and dry today, more storms Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just yesterday we were discussing how Wichita and many other areas of Kansas are in the midst of a drought- that continues, despite the beneficial rains last night. However the rain did remove many from the “Top 10 List” of driest Augusts on record. Wichita officially has 1.04″ of rain for the entire month, while #10 on the list comes in at 0.67″. Rainfall totals last night are still coming in this morning, however most areas of central and eastern Kansas picked up 0.25-1.50″ of rain last night (Wichita-ICT 0.99″).
Scattered storms Monday, still hot
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms will return to Kansas Monday as hot weather continues. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s.
