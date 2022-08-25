ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

KIMT

Trial set for man charged with crashing a car into a neighbor's home

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of deliberately crashing a car into a neighbor’s home is pleading not guilty. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is set to stand trial starting October 25 for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to cause serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and OWI.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
OSAGE, IA
KIMT

One guilty plea in violent Floyd County robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent robbery in Floyd County. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 24. Law enforcement says Kathyleen and Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Franklin County man sentenced for stealing vehicle in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing and then destroying a car means jail time for a Hampton man. Joseph Alan Howell, 27, was been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation. That’s the result of consecutive sentences for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
KAAL-TV

Mason City Police need help identifying package theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Three injured in Kossuth County collision

ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City participating in Deer Management Zone hunt for upcoming deer season

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is again participating in the Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 deer season. The DMZ is an effort to help control the urban deer population and mitigate the impact of deer inside of the city limits, specifically as it relates to property damage and vehicle crashes.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County

(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
People

Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park

An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
KCCI.com

Iowa man rescued from grain bin

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State fines Mason City schools for river pollution

A company hired to construct the Mason City school district’s new indoor pool and fieldhouse pumped sediment-laden water into the nearby Winnebago River late last year, a violation of state water quality rules, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined the school district $8,000 for the violation. It happened Nov. […] The post State fines Mason City schools for river pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MASON CITY, IA
bulletin-news.com

Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
CBS Minnesota

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
ACKLEY, IA
yourfortdodge.com

A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial

(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
FORT DODGE, IA

