Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
Trial set for man charged with crashing a car into a neighbor's home
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of deliberately crashing a car into a neighbor’s home is pleading not guilty. James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is set to stand trial starting October 25 for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to cause serious injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and OWI.
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
kicdam.com
Ledyard Man Arrested in Bank Burglary Charged in Connection to Palo Alto County Vehicle Theft
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man charged earlier this month in connection to a bank burglary in Ledyard has now been charged in a Palo Alto County vehicle theft case. The theft call originated in the late evening of August 13th when a pickup and boat trailer were reported stolen from Lost Island Lake near Ruthven.
One guilty plea in violent Floyd County robbery
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent robbery in Floyd County. Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 24. Law enforcement says Kathyleen and Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles...
Franklin County man sentenced for stealing vehicle in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing and then destroying a car means jail time for a Hampton man. Joseph Alan Howell, 27, was been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation. That’s the result of consecutive sentences for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft.
California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
Three injured in Kossuth County collision
ALGONA, Iowa – Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Kossuth County Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says it took place just after 7:30 pm near the intersection of 210th Street and 90th Avenue west of Algona. Timothy Coffelt, 62 of Ravenwood, Missouri, was driving south and Chase Opheim, 18 of Algona, was westbound. The State Patrol says Coffelt failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by Opheim.
Mason City participating in Deer Management Zone hunt for upcoming deer season
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is again participating in the Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the 2022 deer season. The DMZ is an effort to help control the urban deer population and mitigate the impact of deer inside of the city limits, specifically as it relates to property damage and vehicle crashes.
Mason City woman arrested for stealing money from 10 dependent adults under her care
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for stealing from disabled people she was employed to take care of. Katelyn Roberts, 24, was arrested Thursday night and accused of dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation from Jan. of 2019 to May of 2022. She...
Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County
(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Iowa man rescued from grain bin
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
State fines Mason City schools for river pollution
A company hired to construct the Mason City school district’s new indoor pool and fieldhouse pumped sediment-laden water into the nearby Winnebago River late last year, a violation of state water quality rules, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined the school district $8,000 for the violation. It happened Nov. […] The post State fines Mason City schools for river pollution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
