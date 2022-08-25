ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinah Jane Reacts to Viral Video Dragging Fifth Harmony’s Style: ‘Very Much Valid’

By Glenn Rowley
 5 days ago

It’s been nearly half a decade since Fifth Harmony went on indefinite hiatus, but the girl group ’s red-carpet style hasn’t been forgotten. In fact, on Wednesday, Dinah Jane responded to a hilarious viral TikTok throwing shade at the quintet’s fashion choices.

“One of my favorite running jokes is everyone talking about how bad Fifth Harmony was styled as a girl group,” the fan’s commentary begins, with the singer writing, “I’m scared” with a silly emoji face on the screen. “Like nine times out of 10, they always looked like they were dressed for different events and nothing ever made sense,” the TikTok user continues as 5H’s hit single “Work From Home” plays in the background.

As the fan labels the group’s nearly all-pink look from a past Much Music Video Awards carpet “so bad that it’s diabolical,” the Fifth Harmony member can only agree, scrunching her face up and mouthing “I know” to the camera.

However, things take a personal turn when the content creator decides to eventually focus her aim on Dinah Jane alone, saying, “Out of all of them, it feels like Dinah was the one that was always left out of the group chat. Her and Ally [Brooke] were always my least favorite dresses of the group. But Dinah’s outfits consistently were the most consistently off.”

However, Dinah Jane managed to laugh off the shade, captioning the video, “ok that hurt w the throwback, but very much valid,” followed by a string of laughing emojis.

Dinah has yet to release a full-length solo album since the group’s hiatus, but her debut EP, Dinah Jane 1 , dropped in April 2019 via L.A. Reid’s Hitco Entertainment and her most recent solo single, “Missed a Spot,” was released back in 2020. The girl group also took to social media earlier this year to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their formation on The X Factor .

Watch Dinah’s gut-busting reaction to the shady walk down 5H’s fashionable memory lane below.

@dinahjane

#duet with @Olivia L. #fifthharmony ok that hurt w the throwback, but very much valid 😭🤣🤣

♬ Work from Home – Fifth Harmony

