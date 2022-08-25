Read full article on original website
Florida Man, 20, Charged With Murder In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A 20-year-old man is behind bars for the death of a 26-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. Last Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Marquis Rosado, 20, after a Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the First Degree, based upon his unlawful distribution
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 20, accused of murder in Ocala man's drug overdose
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man was arrested Thursday after a man he allegedly gave fentanyl to last year died of a drug overdose, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lane II, of Ocala, was found dead Oct. 12,...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Suspicious Death Leads To Double Murder Case
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The woman found dead in a crashed car last Friday in Ormond Beach and the passenger who led cops on a chase were named persons of interest in a Lake County double murder the day before, according to police. Roger Gilbert, 35, was arrested Friday...
flaglerlive.com
4 Years Later, Suspected Armed Robber of Kay Jewelers Near Target Is Booked at Flagler Jail
The surveillance video showed two young men walking into Kay Jewelers in the Target shopping center in Palm Coast the evening of Aug. 11, 2018. Neither was masked or gloved. They walked around the store, looking at the displays, and before long one of them took out a hammer and smashed a display case. The two men grabbed $21,794-worth of jewelry and fled.
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
msn.com
Daytona Beach man convicted in fentanyl death of Flagler County man
A Daytona Beach man will be sentenced in September after he was convicted of manslaughter for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a Palm Coast man. A Flagler County jury last week found Jevante Hamilton, 27, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in the overdose death of Timothy Davidson.
flaglerlive.com
Police Lock Down Bridgehaven Drive in Standoff With Suicidal Man
A law enforcement situation involving a person who’d barricaded himself on Bridgehaven Drive this afternoon led the Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies to close off streets in that neighborhood and divert a school bus from making its usual run and dropping off elementary age students at their regular bus stops.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, Who’d Been Drinking and Driving, Demoted Following Heated Stop
Flagler County Sheriff’s Cpl. Rob Myers, a nine-year veteran of the agency, was demoted to deputy and placed on 18 months’ internal probation following an internal investigation that found he had been drinking and driving and drove alarmingly close to a deputy who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop.
WESH
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide
Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
Deputies release name of woman killed in weekend shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators have identified a woman who was shot to death in Orlando over the weekend. Loleta Young, 62, was shot in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Young was rushed...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School
A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children
A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
ringsidenews.com
Velveteen Dream Was Also Arrested For Cocaine Possession & Destroying Evidence
Former WWE NXT star The Velveteen Dream is no stranger to legal troubles. He got into legal difficulties earlier this month that looks to be related to a narcotics case he was arrested for last year. The former WWE NXT Superstar was repeatedly bailed out of jail by WWE’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis of Hit Row as well.
fox35orlando.com
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Stop signs removed from local neighborhood
8:50 a.m. — Intersection of Ormond Green Boulevard and Pineland Trail, Ormond Beach. Larceny. After receiving a call regarding a theft and vandalism, a police officer arrived at the scene to find a stop sign laying on the grass. He met up with two other law enforcement officers at a nearby lake, where two additional signs were found in nearby woods, one of which was also a stop sign.
Man accused in Orange County cold case murder asks to get out of jail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man arrested last year for a 1996 murder is going back to court next week to ask a judge to release him from jail. Last year, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office used genetic genealogy to arrest Kenneth Stough Jr. He is accused of stabbing 31-year-old Terrance Paquette 73 times inside a convenience store along Clarcona Ocoee Road in 1996.
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows deadly shooting involving Orange County deputy
(WSVN) - A confrontation took a tragic turn in Orlando, and the moments that led up to the incident were caught on bodycam. Deputies released a video from after first responders were called to help someone who was shot, but once they arrived the situation escalated instantly. Intense video footage...
