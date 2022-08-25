ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 20, accused of murder in Ocala man's drug overdose

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man was arrested Thursday after a man he allegedly gave fentanyl to last year died of a drug overdose, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lane II, of Ocala, was found dead Oct. 12,...
OCALA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Suspicious Death Leads To Double Murder Case

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – The woman found dead in a crashed car last Friday in Ormond Beach and the passenger who led cops on a chase were named persons of interest in a Lake County double murder the day before, according to police. Roger Gilbert, 35, was arrested Friday...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced to 38 years for drug trafficking

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 33-year-old Jonathan Jermain Thomas was sentenced to more than 38 years in prison for his role in leading a drug trafficking network. Prosecutors say he supplied large amounts of drugs to a trap house in Summerfield. At this trap house, his accomplices would then prepare the...
OCALA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Police Lock Down Bridgehaven Drive in Standoff With Suicidal Man

A law enforcement situation involving a person who’d barricaded himself on Bridgehaven Drive this afternoon led the Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies to close off streets in that neighborhood and divert a school bus from making its usual run and dropping off elementary age students at their regular bus stops.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

UPDATE: Police report individuals involved in KFC crash incident were 'people of interest' in Lake County double homicide

Ormond Beach Police have released the identities of the two individuals involved in an incident that resulted in the woman's death and the man's arrest on Friday, Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the KFC at 294 W. Granada Boulevard. Police report the pair were considered people of interest in a double homicide that occurred the day before in Lake County.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen charged with threatening to shoot up Tavares High School

A 17-year-old Tavares High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly wrote a threatening message on a classroom computer. The Leesburg teen was charged with making written or electronic threats to kill after a message was found that said, “I am going to shoot this school up next Monday,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Lakeside Landings woman facing new charges after accused of harming children

A Lakeside Landings woman is facing new charges after already being accused of harming children in her care. Denisa Seymour, 39, who lives on Admiral Way at the development in Oxford, was arrested in 2021 after an investigation by the Department of Children and Families. The native of Sokolov in the Czech Republic was accused of tormenting the children with a wooden spoon. The exact relationship of the children to Seymour was redacted from the arrest report due to the sensitivity of the case.
OXFORD, FL
ringsidenews.com

Velveteen Dream Was Also Arrested For Cocaine Possession & Destroying Evidence

Former WWE NXT star The Velveteen Dream is no stranger to legal troubles. He got into legal difficulties earlier this month that looks to be related to a narcotics case he was arrested for last year. The former WWE NXT Superstar was repeatedly bailed out of jail by WWE’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis of Hit Row as well.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Stop signs removed from local neighborhood

8:50 a.m. — Intersection of Ormond Green Boulevard and Pineland Trail, Ormond Beach. Larceny. After receiving a call regarding a theft and vandalism, a police officer arrived at the scene to find a stop sign laying on the grass. He met up with two other law enforcement officers at a nearby lake, where two additional signs were found in nearby woods, one of which was also a stop sign.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Bodycam footage shows deadly shooting involving Orange County deputy

(WSVN) - A confrontation took a tragic turn in Orlando, and the moments that led up to the incident were caught on bodycam. Deputies released a video from after first responders were called to help someone who was shot, but once they arrived the situation escalated instantly. Intense video footage...
ORLANDO, FL

