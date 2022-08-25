ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin's capital.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas station burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a break-in at a convenience store on the city’s west side. According to its initial report, officers were called to the Amstar Gas Station, in the 1100 block of S. Park Street, shortly after 5 a.m. when someone reported a burglary.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New billboard campaign raises fentanyl awareness in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A series of billboards up in Waunakee and DeForest have a grave message on display: one pill can kill. Michelle Kullmann lost her son, Cade, to fentanyl poisoning in November 2021, after he died taking what he thought was a painkiller. Kullmann has since become part of the new billboard campaign raising awareness about the dangers of the drug, especially among teens and college students.
MADISON, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Monday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Officials propose increases to 2023 Dane Co. Parks fees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It could cost more to participate in activities at some Dane County parks next year. The Dane County Park Commission will hold a hybrid meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 14 to propose the increase in park fees. The proposed changes would include an increase to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
agupdate.com

Farmer dies in farming accident

An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Lafayette Co. shooting range hours set to change Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hours of operation for a Lafayette County shooting range are set to change on Thursday to a more restricted schedule, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said. The new hours at Yellowstone Shooting Range will take effect following requests from neighbors because of the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating gun stolen from car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after someone reported a gun was swiped from his vehicle Monday evening. The victim told investigators that he had locked his car, but left the windows cracked. MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said this "crime of opportunity" serves as a reminder...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Shell casings found after gunfire reported in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators found shell casings from multiple guns late Monday night after they responded to a report of shots fired on Madison’s far west side. The Madison Police Department was alerted around 10:20 p.m. to gunfire in the 7200 block of Midtown Road, according to its initial report.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Gallery: Madison police release pics of att. robbery suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released images of the suspect accused of trying to rob a convenience store nearly two weeks ago, only to be foiled when the cashier refused to hand over any money. According to police, the man went up to the clerk at the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison a little more than a month ago. According to the Madison Police Department, Jakyra Peeples was taken into custody Monday afternoon on counts of first-degree homicide – party to a crime and obstruction.
MADISON, WI

