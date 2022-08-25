ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union teases ‘Bring It On’ sequel in cryptic tweet

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Burr, it’s cold in here, there must be some Clovers in the atmosphere!

Gabrielle Union may be dusting off her iconic cheerleading uniform as she appeared to tease a “Bring It On” sequel with one cryptic tweet.

Responding to a post that celebrated “Bring It On” coming out 22 years ago, she tweeted Thursday, “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn.”

One fan responded, “What you tryna say…” while another wrote, “SO YOU’RE SAYING THERES A CONTINUATION?!?!!!!!!!!! we neeeeed a clovers focused #BringItOn.”

A third Twitter user chimed in, writing, “PLEASE GABRIELLE WE NEED IT.”

Union, 49, starred opposite Kirstin Dunst in the genre-defining 2000 movie, in which she portrayed Isis, the cheer captain for the East Compton Clovers.

She responded to a tweet that noted “Bring It On” had premiered in 2000.

While she doesn’t have a teenager at home, the actress is a mom to daughter Kaavia, whom she welcomed with husband Dwyane Wade in November 2018.

The mother-daughter duo paid tribute to the cheerleading movie when Union dressed her mini-me in a Compton Clover costume in 2019.

Union played Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers.
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col

“Bring it!!!!!” the actress captioned a post at the time, explaining that a sandwich shop from her hometown of Omaha, Neb. gifted her the miniature uniform.

“Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska.”

She starred opposite Kirsten Dunst in the flick.
©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col

As fans would recall, Union first talked about reuniting with her “Bring It On” co-stars during an interview with James Corden in 2020.

“I think it’s because we all got obsessed with ‘Cheer’ on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later,” Union told “The Prom” actor.

