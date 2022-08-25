ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Two Rivers, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Two Rivers, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in Two Rivers is facing eight charges after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and demanding money. The Two Rivers Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an armed robbery arrest. On the evening of August 28, a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement

MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Violent Crime#Wfrv
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Homebound meal program seeks volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County “Homebound” meals program is seeing a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteering with the program say they are honored to lend a helping hand. Mary Malcore, a volunteer, said, “We’ve been doing it for several years and we just love...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suicide Prevention Ride paves the way in Brown Co.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause. The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Windows for a Cause helps raise money to make 15-year-old’s wish come true

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Renewal by Andersen hosted its fifth annual Windows for a Cause, a community event that turns old windows into beautiful art pieces. On Tuesday, over 20 local artists, community members, and area business displayed their works of art at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. The art pieces were on display and available to view and bid on. The event was open to the public and free to attend.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Volunteers help fill goodie bags for upcoming Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers got together Monday night at Fox Valley Technical College to prepare gift bags for those participating in the Fox Cities Marathon on September 16-18. Many sponsors for the event donated items to be placed in these gift bags such as snacks, supplements, deodorant, and even chapstick.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over $400k in scholarships awarded to students in northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than $400,000 in scholarships were recently awarded to students from northeastern Wisconsin. According to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the students are or will be pursuing post-secondary education. Organizers say the Community Foundation looks after 42 scholarship funds, all on the behalf...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy