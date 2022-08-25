Read full article on original website
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
Winnebago County District Attorney issues statement regarding boat crash being forwarded to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County District Attorney has issued a statement on why the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann and the hit-and-run boat crash on July 9 was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ). According to a statement sent by Winnebago County District Attorney...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in Two Rivers is facing eight charges after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and demanding money. The Two Rivers Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an armed robbery arrest. On the evening of August 28, a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money.
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
‘If tombstones could talk’ Cemetery walk from the Brown County Historical Society
(WFRV) – It’s a walk to learn some Brown County history with stories of ‘Dream Big and Dare to Fail’. Local 5 Live gets details from the Brown County Historical Society on two upcoming cemetery walks. “If Tombstones Could Talk”. Dream Big and Dare to Fail.
Brown County Homebound meal program seeks volunteers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County “Homebound” meals program is seeing a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteering with the program say they are honored to lend a helping hand. Mary Malcore, a volunteer, said, “We’ve been doing it for several years and we just love...
Evers announces $90 million to help schools with staffing shortages, expand mental health services
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in the City of Oshkosh on Tuesday to announce a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state as kids, families, educators, staff, and administrators are set to return to school in the coming days. The investment includes $15...
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
Suicide Prevention Ride paves the way in Brown Co.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13th annual Suicide Prevention Ride took place in Brown County on Sunday welcoming community members and motorists from all over the state ready and willing to ride for a great cause. The ride started at 12 p.m. and ended at around 5 p.m....
Windows for a Cause helps raise money to make 15-year-old’s wish come true
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Renewal by Andersen hosted its fifth annual Windows for a Cause, a community event that turns old windows into beautiful art pieces. On Tuesday, over 20 local artists, community members, and area business displayed their works of art at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. The art pieces were on display and available to view and bid on. The event was open to the public and free to attend.
Two Rivers residents disagree with city over beach access
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Two Rivers are concerned about Beach Road, a public access point to Neshotah Beach that they claim is being encroached upon. Beach Road is a route to Neshotah Beach that is secluded, but open to the public. However, it intersects with private property – blurring the lines of what is safe to access.
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
Volunteers help fill goodie bags for upcoming Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers got together Monday night at Fox Valley Technical College to prepare gift bags for those participating in the Fox Cities Marathon on September 16-18. Many sponsors for the event donated items to be placed in these gift bags such as snacks, supplements, deodorant, and even chapstick.
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
Alzheimer’s Association opens new office in Green Bay, hopes to become a staple in community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alzheimer’s Association has opened a new office in the City of Green Bay, where it will serve families in northeast Wisconsin who are on a journey with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Located at 2700 Vernon Drive, staff members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
Over $400k in scholarships awarded to students in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than $400,000 in scholarships were recently awarded to students from northeastern Wisconsin. According to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the students are or will be pursuing post-secondary education. Organizers say the Community Foundation looks after 42 scholarship funds, all on the behalf...
