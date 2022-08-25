Pasco Sheriff Seeking To Identify Land O’ Lakes Porch Pirate

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a porch pirate that struck one Land O’ Lakes neighborhood at least twice.

According to deputies, on Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect pictured here, stole packages from at least two residences in the Suncoast Lakes neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes. The suspect may have been driving a blue Chevy sedan.

If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22029217, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

PSO wants to remind residents there are steps you can take to prevent package theft. Help eliminate the opportunity for this crime to occur by having packages delivered to a community office, trusted neighbor, or scheduled for a specific day/time you will be home.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement