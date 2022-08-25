ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Pasco Sheriff Seeking To Identify Land O’ Lakes Porch Pirate

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDnVk_0hVVh7B500

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a porch pirate that struck one Land O’ Lakes neighborhood at least twice.

According to deputies, on Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect pictured here, stole packages from at least two residences in the Suncoast Lakes neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes. The suspect may have been driving a blue Chevy sedan.

If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22029217, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips .

PSO wants to remind residents there are steps you can take to prevent package theft. Help eliminate the opportunity for this crime to occur by having packages delivered to a community office, trusted neighbor, or scheduled for a specific day/time you will be home.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasconewsonline.com

Deputies investigated reported gun incident at Mitchell High School

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a report about a potential gun seen in the possession of a Mitchell High School student today. A student saw another student place what appeared to be a firearm in their waistband. The incident was not reported until after the end of the school day, at which time the Pasco Sheriff's office thoroughly investigated the report.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Land O' Lakes, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Land O' Lakes, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Chevy#The Pasco Sheriff#Crime Tips Line#Pso#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: Florida man confesses during traffic stop, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man made deputies’ work easy when he was stopped early Saturday morning, telling them flat-out that he was drunk. In an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Andrew Beck was pulled over for speeding after deputies saw him swerve out of his lane and nearly hit a median while driving nearly 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to the affidavit, when deputies made contact with Beck, he spontaneously said, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy