NCPD: Multiple roads in North Charleston closed due to flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several roads in North Charleston have been closed due to flooding on Monday. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the following roads were impacted as of 4:30 p.m.: Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road Rivers Avenue and Taylor Street Rivers Avenue between Rebecca Street and I-526 Rivers Avenue eastbound from Goose […]
Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
live5news.com
North Charleston neighbors cleaning up after flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “It was worse than Hugo.”. Tom Blackburn has lived at The Lakes at Northwoods in North Charleston since 1988. He’s experienced flash flooding before, but he said he has never seen anything like what he saw Monday. His home was completely surrounded by...
Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
live5news.com
Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
Head-on crash in Colleton County leaves two dead, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two people died Saturday following a head-on crash along SC-64. According to officials, a witness called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically, when it veered left of center and hit and another pick-up truck head-on. Both vehicles were heavily damaged after the crash. The […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting. Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.
Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding possible Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The potential for heavy rain near the coast Tuesday is bringing an increased risk for ponding and minor flooding. The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for heavy rain. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the...
Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night. Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay. An alligator was passing across the taxiway. The pilot briefly held the plane […]
counton2.com
Portion of Main Street reopens after collision
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) shut down a portion of Main Street Friday Night as crews responded to a collision. According to dispatch, the area near 303 South Main Street near Dyal Funeral Home was shut down as of 8:47 p.m. It reopened at 9:38...
South Carolina coroner: Missing woman found dead in James Island marsh was shot to death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her […]
live5news.com
Charleston looking to upgrade its electric vehicle charging infrastructure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As more electric cars are hit the road, City of Charleston leaders say they are looking to come up with ways to make sure its network can handle that increased demand. Charleston Sustainability Director Katie McKain said the city is working on an electric vehicle infrastructure...
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
live5news.com
Future Tri-County DNA crime lab center expected to tackle criminal case backlog
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices will partner in a new high-tech facility they expect will help them solve crimes faster. The new Tri-County Biological Science Center will process DNA in criminal cases when it comes online in about five years. As of...
q95fm.net
Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting
According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
Fire engine damaged after crashing into fallen tree in Charleston County
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed and a fire engine totaled during two separate incidents involving fallen trees along a highway in Charleston County this week. A fire truck belonging to the St. Paul Fire Department was damaged early Saturday morning when a tree fell in the middle Old Jacksonboro Road. The fire […]
