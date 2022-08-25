ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenel, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston neighbors cleaning up after flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “It was worse than Hugo.”. Tom Blackburn has lived at The Lakes at Northwoods in North Charleston since 1988. He’s experienced flash flooding before, but he said he has never seen anything like what he saw Monday. His home was completely surrounded by...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead. Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A motorcyclist and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Vehicle burns at Charleston gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed a vehicle at a downtown Charleston gas station Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the Meeting Street Exxon station within three minutes of the emergency call. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, containing the damage to one fuel pump, the car and the gas station’s canopy.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Tip leads to arrest in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a community tip led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man wanted in a July shooting. Raul Francisco Doporto was wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, deputies said. Deputies said a community tip led to his arrest Monday night in Beaufort.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Alligator on runway delays flight at South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.  Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston at about 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.  An alligator was passing across the taxiway.   The pilot briefly held the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, flooding possible Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The potential for heavy rain near the coast Tuesday is bringing an increased risk for ponding and minor flooding. The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the chance for heavy rain. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Portion of Main Street reopens after collision

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) shut down a portion of Main Street Friday Night as crews responded to a collision. According to dispatch, the area near 303 South Main Street near Dyal Funeral Home was shut down as of 8:47 p.m. It reopened at 9:38...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
q95fm.net

Man And K-9 Unit Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

According to a statement that was released on Sunday, Charleston Police Department Officials say a man was shot and killed by police on Saturday night. At around 10:00 PM, police were called to the 100 Block of East Point Drive for a wanted person. The officers managed to learn that the suspect had fled home, towards the wood line.
CHARLESTON, SC

