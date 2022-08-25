ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims 'Gonna Be With' Jets Despite Trade Request, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't intend to accede to Denzel Mims' trade request. Following Sunday's 31-27 preseason victory over the New York Giants, Saleh indicated Mims is "gonna be here as far as I’m concerned." Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> HC Robert Saleh described...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking The NFL's Top 10 Quarterbacks Entering 2022 Season

The talent found at quarterback in today's NFL is more exciting than ever. The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Justin Herbert are all currently 26 or younger. Those names comprise 60...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Dameon Pierce Hyped Up as Texans RB1 by Fantasy Analysts After Marlon Mack Release

Dameon Pierce's future is looking a lot brighter after the Houston Texans released Marlon Mack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pierce ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games over four seasons at Florida. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick is poised to play a big role in Houston's offense.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2022 Roster Cuts

Cutdown day is a bittersweet event in the NFL. The setting of 53-player rosters means that teams are almost ready for the regular season and that Week 1 is close. However, it also means that many quality players are now out of a job. Some players will be picked up...
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Kyle Shanahan Talks Jimmy Garoppolo's 'Shocking' Contract Restructure

Even San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is surprised Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the team. After the team and veteran quarterback agreed to a reworked one-year contract that is worth approximately $7 million but could reach $16 million with incentives, Shanahan opened up about the deal. "We were...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Denzel Mims' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jets WR's Big Day vs. Giants

Denzel Mims hasn't been shy about wanting a bigger role on the New York Jets. On Sunday, he showed why he might deserve one, torching the New York Giants to the tune of seven receptions for 102 yards and a score on eight targets. The question for fantasy players is...
NFL

