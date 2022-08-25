Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
DNR seeking equestrian volunteers
The Department of Natural Resources Equine Trails subcommittee is seeking two active equestrians who have an interest in serving on the Trails Advisory Council for a four-year term. They are seeking representatives from central Michigan as well and a statewide equine tourism/industry representative. Online applications must be completed by Oct....
More than 250K in Michigan still without power Wednesday morning
Recovery and restoration of power outages continues Wednesday morning throughout southern Michigan. In southeastern Michigan, DTE reported outages stood at 207,000 customers, and Consumers Energy showed 51,000 still awaiting restoration after the Monday evening storms. For a second day, some schools have had to cancel classes, including Armada Area Schools,...
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
Eric Lee wins sixth Flat Rock championship; Brad Smith reaches ARCA milestone
That’s a half dozen for Eric Lee. The Macomb Township driver won his sixth late model track championship at Flat Rock Speedway on Saturday night. Lee finished first in the ARCA Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Model feature race to clinch a second consecutive title. Driving the No. 5...
Man accused of killing GM co-worker to face circuit court judge
An Oakland County judge on Tuesday determined there was probable cause to advance a case involving a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant a few weeks ago. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam held at 52-3 District Court, Judge Julie Nicholson bound over the case against Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial.
Photo gallery from Clarkston at Troy Athens boys soccer
Clarkston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over Troy Athens but the Red Hawks clawed their way back tying the game 3-3 with 2:05 left in the game which is where things finished Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 in Troy.
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
