Wisconsin State

Debugging the Japanese beetle problem

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — A particularly pesky insect has popped up in pockets all across our state. While the invasive insect is one that can be hard to handle, one top expert says there are some new tricks you can try. Farmer John Pray used to have the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
MICHIGAN STATE
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon

Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy

September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
VIRGINIA STATE
California warns of possible Flex Alerts during high heat

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With temperatures soaring across the Southland and beyond, the manager of the state's power grid warned Tuesday that it may issue a series of calls for residents to conserve electricity during peak hours to prevent strain on the system. The California Independent System Operator noted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive

The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
OHIO STATE
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bone marrow, birria tacos served from family-run food truck

LOS ANGELES — El Cabo Pepe's, formerly known as Pepe's Red Tacos, is a family-run chain with six food trucks in Southern California. The trucks serve traditional birria in tacos and burritos that can be topped with bone marrow. Follow them on social media for their locations.
RESTAURANTS
13-year-old Kentuckian hoping to advance on America's Got Talent

WALTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky singer is hoping his group continues to advance on a popular talent competition show watched by millions of people on TV. 13-year-old Gage Butler is hoping to advance on America’s Got Talent. Butler was invited to perform with the Acapop! Kids on...
WALTON, KY

