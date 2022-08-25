ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 26

Love muffin
5d ago

Can't help but notice these seemingly healthy young men were hanging out drinking and playing cards in the middle of a work day. Maybe they all had the day off. As did the car load of shooters.

Reply(15)
3
Charles Sherman
4d ago

these men just didn't pull up out of nowhere and say I'm going to shoot these guys no it had to do with something they either owe these guys something or it had to do with drugs

Reply(2)
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore

A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on Tuesday,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Daytime Mass Shooting in West Baltimore

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Six injured, one killed after shooters exit vehicle, open fire on group of men in Park Heights LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos …
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Gun Violence#City Police#Violent Crime#Surveillance#Lexus
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two victims carjacked in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were carjacked in Glen Burnie over the weekend. According to police at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported carjacking near Ritchie Highway. A 55-year-old man was in his 2006 white Ford Taurus when an unknown man opened his door and threw...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy