Photos: Prince Harry plays polo at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup outside of Carbondale
CARBONDALE — Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, returned to the Roaring Fork Valley on Thursday, Aug. 25, to take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Aspen Valley Polo Club outside of Carbondale. Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry in 2006 as a response to the needs...
Breckenridge library to screen ‘More than Sad,’ a movie encouraging treatment for depression
The Suicide Action Coalition will be hosting a screening of “More than Sad,” a movie about teen depression by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The event will be at the Summit County Library South Branch in Breckenridge on Sept. 10 from 5-7:30 p.m., the same day as international Suicide Prevention Day.
Opinion | Biff America: Toughen up buttercup
Believe me, I not the type of guy who likes to complain (on Monday nights, between 10:45 and midnight). But seeing I have an hour to go before that time, here goes. Now, granted most of these are admittedly first world problems. Actually all of them are, but cut me some slack, I live in the first world.
Former Summit local, Zach Russell places 22nd at Leadville Trail 100
This year’s Leadville Trail 100 was attended well by those who have ties to Summit County. Besides lifelong Summit resident Drew Petersen, several other Summit-based athletes also took on the behemoth that is the 100-mile trail race. Zack Russell, who recently moved from Breckenridge to Basalt, was the fastest...
Weekdays in Breckenridge have been busier than weekends, according to tourism data
As summer steadily heads toward the beginning of fall, tourism staff in Breckenridge have released summer tourism data for 2022. Lucy Kay, chief operating officer of the Breckenridge Tourism Office, said that every year, the board does a deep dive using visitor data as well as destination metrics to adjust their strategies. According to recent data from the Breckenridge Tourism Office, nights of occupancy for summer 2022 — as of July 31 — were behind what the nights were on the books at the same time last summer and in 2019. Visitor intercept data as of Aug. 11 showed that 13% of overall responding visitors were day visitors, and of those day visitors, just under half were out-of-state visitors.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Law officials comment on panhandling, Vail Resorts announces winter opening dates, climate scientists comment on current weather patterns
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters. Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said...
Battle for Colorado River finds common ground at Windy Gap in Grand County
As lower flows in rivers mean higher stakes for the 40 million people who depend on Colorado River for survival, a project to reconnect the flow of the Colorado at Windy Gap Reservoir broke ground on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Project stakeholders, Sen. Michael Bennet, state officials, Grand County commissioners and environmental groups convened at the reservoir in Granby as the Colorado River Connectivity Channel Project, which has been two decades in the making, officially kicked off.
Colorado elk habitats receive $1.1 million in grant funding for enhancement projects
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated over $1 million in grant funding to improve wildlife habitat and bolster scientific research in Colorado. Grants pay for habitat enhancement projects that aim to improve habitat space for elk and other wildlife. This can include forest thinning, prescribed burns, invasive weed control and removing old fencing.
Summit County Safe Passages begins campaign to build wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass
Summit County Safe Passages has officially launched a campaign for new Interstate 70 wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in an effort to decrease crashes between wildlife and drivers traveling across Colorado. Just west of Copper Mountain, the large-scale project will feature the construction of three crossings — one overpass...
Summit County makes it from Memorial Day To Labor Day free of fire restrictions, but forecasts say the monsoon is over
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Summit County has not had any fire restrictions. In an email on Monday, Aug. 29, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed that there will be no fire restrictions for the week of Tuesday, Aug. 30, to Tuesday, Sept. 6. However, just because summer is...
Speed flier dies after launching from Peak 6
A speed flier died on Saturday morning, Aug. 27 after launching from Peak 6, according to Summit County Search and Rescue. At 10:29 a.m. on Aug. 27, four team members of the team were paged to the top of Peak 6 from the Breckenridge side to search for the speed flier that had been reported missing. Speed flying is a recreational sport of gliding down a slope or mountain. It uses a similar canopy to a paraglider, but it is much smaller in size and designed to be faster.
Deceased paraglider identified as Front Range resident, former Navy Seal
The man who hit a tree and died while attempting to speed-fly — an advanced form of paragliding that involves quicker descents — from Peak 6 towards Copper Mountain on Aug. 27 has been identified as a Front Range resident. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood identified the man...
Live test of Wireless Emergency Alert planned for Sept. 12
Summit County was selected as a national participant for an upcoming test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system, and officials are looking for volunteers to answer questions about the exercise. The Summit County Office of Emergency Management will be partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to perform a live test...
Colorado’s rate of drug overdose deaths nearly doubles in 4-year period, fueled by fentanyl and meth
About once a month, another of Nicole Richardson‘s friends dies. Richardson, 23, grew up in Denver and started using drugs when she was 17 years old, eventually transitioning to heroin and then fentanyl. She found sobriety two years ago, but since then, at least 15 friends and acquaintances have died from drugs.
Letter to the Editor: A survey should go out to all voters in Summit County, not just certain people
As a long-term, full-time resident of Frisco, a community member who has owned a business, who has been fortunate enough to have been able to take advantage of the ups and downs of the real estate market over a couple of decades, I find it sad and biased that the survey this article reported did not talk to any person who, like myself, owns rental property that I only rent to full-time local workers… that have pets!
Firefighters to raise money for muscular dystrophy care and research
Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District is kicking off its annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. From Sept. 1-6, firefighters will accept donations along Main Street in Breckenridge and in front of City Market in Breckenridge, as well as at the 316 North Main St. station.
May’s big rig rollover cost Silverthorne thousands of dollars — now, the town is seeking ways to recover its losses
Editor’s note: The headline of this article has been updated to correct the kind of vehicle involved in the crash. Thousands of dollars in costs to local municipalities and a criminal charge of reckless endangerment resulted from May’s overturned semitractor-trailer in Silverthorne. To local authorities, dealing with the public safety concerns and resulting emulsified oil spill meant sending a message, but the driver’s company is asking for understanding for the driver’s mistake.
Summit’s Ella Hagen sets new course record at Husky Invite, teams place 3rd and 5th overall
With a jumble of legs and the pumping of arms, a serene park or grassy field can quickly become the perfect cross-country course. This was the scene at the Maloit Park in Minturn on Saturday, Aug. 27 as the Summit High School cross-country team competed at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational.
How to avoid the worst of Labor Day weekend traffic on I-70 through the mountains
While the four-day Labor Day weekend will mark one of the busiest traffic periods of the year in the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, a little planning can help motorists avoid the worst of it. Westbound traffic as measured by vehicles traveling through the Eisenhower Tunnel last year was worst on...
