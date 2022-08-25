As summer steadily heads toward the beginning of fall, tourism staff in Breckenridge have released summer tourism data for 2022. Lucy Kay, chief operating officer of the Breckenridge Tourism Office, said that every year, the board does a deep dive using visitor data as well as destination metrics to adjust their strategies. According to recent data from the Breckenridge Tourism Office, nights of occupancy for summer 2022 — as of July 31 — were behind what the nights were on the books at the same time last summer and in 2019. Visitor intercept data as of Aug. 11 showed that 13% of overall responding visitors were day visitors, and of those day visitors, just under half were out-of-state visitors.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO