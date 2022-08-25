Not holding back. Meghan Markle said that she wouldn’t play the “game” of royal life. During an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut published on Monday, August 29, Meghan, 41, said the strict rules about releasing family photos was one example of what made life as a royal so challenging. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told the outlet.

