Read full article on original website
Related
People
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want Prince Harry to Lose His Father: 'It Doesn't Have to Be the Same for Them'
Meghan Markle hopes there's room to repair the relationship between Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, after the couple decided to step back from royal life. In an extensive interview with New York magazine's The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, discussed the estranged relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Is Waging 12-Week War With Royal Family With New Podcast
A royal expert shared his thoughts on why Meghan Markle is waging a 12-week war with her new Archetypes podcast, potentially more damaging than her Oprah interview.
Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Rumored to Be Delayed as Royal Experts Urge the Duke of Sussex to ‘Indefinitely Postpone’ It
Rumors are swirling that Prince Harry’s memoir is experiencing delays and that is perfectly fine with some royal experts.
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle's colleague reveals what she really thinks about the $18M podcast
Celebrating the success of the first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes, her colleague and fellow Executive Producer Rebecca Sananés has spoken up about her experience of working with the Duchess of Sussex. Awe-struck. Archetypes is a result of Meghan’s hard work and a lot of other people involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince Harry’s Body Language at Recent Polo Match Hints at ‘Return of the Old Harry,’ Expert Says
Prince Harry showed signs of 'the old Harry' at a recent polo match, one body language expert said. Judi James analyzed his smile and gestures at the event.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Moments Meghan Markle Was Caught Sticking Her Tongue Out and the Meaning Behind It
A royal expert analyzed the meaning behind Meghan Markle sticking her tongue out on various occasions.
Meghan Markle Through the Years
From her role on 'Suits' to her imminent engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continues to make headlines — see photos of the actress' transformation through the years
Meghan Markle compares building a community in Montecito with Harry to being salt and pepper shakers: 'We always move together'
"That's me and Harry. We're like salt and pepper. We always move together," Markle told The Cut of living in Montecito with Prince Harry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle covers The Cut in black-and-white Tory Burch dress
Meghan Markle is making a statement. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, covers The Cut’s September 2022 issue in a striking color-blocked dress by Tory Burch — one of a series of all-black-and-white looks she modeled for New York magazine’s fashion glossy. Stylist Jessica Willis paired Markle’s sleeveless, full-skirted turtleneck frock with emerald-colored statement earrings from Lanvin for the cover shot, which the “Archetypes” podcast host showed off with her center-parted, slicked-back hair. Inside the issue, Markle poses for photographer Campbell Addy in a slinky black halter dress by Bottega Veneta and a string of $36,480 Mikimoto pearls, and curls up on a...
Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Now Her Most Powerful Weapon Against the Royals
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. After a summer of relative peace, Meghan Markle formally re-opened her war with the British royal family this week—and indicated that a fresh bombardment will take place, each and every Wednesday, for the next 11 weeks.
Meghan Markle Says She Wouldn’t Play ‘Game’ of Royal Life: ‘It Didn’t Have to Be This Way’
Not holding back. Meghan Markle said that she wouldn’t play the “game” of royal life. During an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut published on Monday, August 29, Meghan, 41, said the strict rules about releasing family photos was one example of what made life as a royal so challenging. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told the outlet.
Sunday best! Royals including Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Lady Louise head to traditional church service during family break at Balmoral with the Queen
Members of the royal family - including Prince Charles and Lady Louise Windsor - attended a traditional Sunday church service in the Aberdeenshire village close to the Balmoral estate this morning. The heir to the throne, 73, was spotted driving himself to the church service at Crathie Kirk, with his...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry said he wished his children could have met his mother Princess Diana and hoped the 25th anniversary of her death next week would be a day filled with memories and love.
Elite Daily
Meghan Hinted That Her And Harry’s “Love Story” Might Get Its Own Show
Take it from Meghan Markle herself, she and Prince Harry are just getting started. During her cover story for the The Cut’s Fall Fashion Issue, Meghan opened up about what’s next for the couple, and it sounds like a show about their “love story” might already be in the works.
Queen's Victoria's voluminous nightdress measuring 51in wide will be auctioned alongside her daughter Beatrice's bloomers after being uncovered during a house clear out
Queen Victoria's voluminous nightgown - measuring 51in wide - and her daughter Princess Beatrice's bloomers are set to fetch more than £3,000 after being discovered in a property at the Isle of Wight. Queen Victoria's pale cream lawn cotton nightdress is edged with Honiton lace and embroidered with 'VR',...
'I Lived in a Celebrity's Mansion, The Luxury They Left Behind Was Incredible'
It seemed like her entire house was really representative of her whole creative and colorful persona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Emily Ratajkowski slams CEO who body-shamed Emilia Clarke at ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
Emily Ratajkowski has gone for the jugular to defend women from body shaming, with her latest interview seeing her talk about the continuing trend of judging women for their bodies. Star of the infamous “Blurred Lines” music video, and making her cinematic debut in Gone Girl, Ratajkowski has remained front...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen: Monarch rests more as her condition is not ‘ideal’
Her Majesty was last seen in public on July 21 when she arrived at Aberdeen airport. However, ever since then she hasn’t been seen in public and even made some of the traditional rituals smaller and private owing to her mobility issues. Rest up, Queen!. Amidst this, she has...
Comments / 3