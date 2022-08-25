ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Colorado Society
Aspen, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Page Six

Meghan Markle covers The Cut in black-and-white Tory Burch dress

Meghan Markle is making a statement. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, covers The Cut’s September 2022 issue in a striking color-blocked dress by Tory Burch — one of a series of all-black-and-white looks she modeled for New York magazine’s fashion glossy. Stylist Jessica Willis paired Markle’s sleeveless, full-skirted turtleneck frock with emerald-colored statement earrings from Lanvin for the cover shot, which the “Archetypes” podcast host showed off with her center-parted, slicked-back hair. Inside the issue, Markle poses for photographer Campbell Addy in a slinky black halter dress by Bottega Veneta and a string of $36,480 Mikimoto pearls, and curls up on a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Touch Weekly

Meghan Markle Says She Wouldn’t Play ‘Game’ of Royal Life: ‘It Didn’t Have to Be This Way’

Not holding back. Meghan Markle said that she wouldn’t play the “game” of royal life. During an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut published on Monday, August 29, Meghan, 41, said the strict rules about releasing family photos was one example of what made life as a royal so challenging. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Charity#Argentinian#The U S Polo Association
Daily Mail

Queen's Victoria's voluminous nightdress measuring 51in wide will be auctioned alongside her daughter Beatrice's bloomers after being uncovered during a house clear out

Queen Victoria's voluminous nightgown - measuring 51in wide - and her daughter Princess Beatrice's bloomers are set to fetch more than £3,000 after being discovered in a property at the Isle of Wight. Queen Victoria's pale cream lawn cotton nightdress is edged with Honiton lace and embroidered with 'VR',...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen: Monarch rests more as her condition is not ‘ideal’

Her Majesty was last seen in public on July 21 when she arrived at Aberdeen airport. However, ever since then she hasn’t been seen in public and even made some of the traditional rituals smaller and private owing to her mobility issues. Rest up, Queen!. Amidst this, she has...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy