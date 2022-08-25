ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

WYTV.com

Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City man sentenced for animal cruelty

A Grove City man has been sentenced after 30 animals were found dead in Mercer County earlier this year. Phillip Schaefer, 54, had been charged with 145 counts ranging from animal cruelty, neglect of animals, and aggravated animal cruelty. The charges stem from an investigation that led to the discovery...
GROVE CITY, PA
Mahoning County, OH
Mahoning County, OH
WFMJ.com

Campbell dad accused of making death threat over school bus schedule

A Campbell man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after being accused of threatening to kill everyone in the school district’s bus garage. Police arrested 42-year-old James Hunsbarger at his Jackson Street home Tuesday after one count of making a terroristic threat was filed against him in Campbell Municipal Court.
CAMPBELL, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after wife dies

SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide.  The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
SMITHFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine

A Sharon man pled guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeronte Robinson pled guilty on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2023. Robinson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under federal...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard woman sentenced for running over, killing her partner

A Hubbard woman who pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with the death of her partner has been sentenced to up to three years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandria Morales appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and was handed a sentence of two to three years behind bars.
HUBBARD, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Alleged code violator acquitted

A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man

Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home

An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station

Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

