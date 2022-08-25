Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County Prosecutor looking for information on 2005 cold case
The Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office is looking for information on a cold case from 2005. August 30 marks the 17th anniversary of the murder of Michael Williams. Williams was found dead outside his home on Greenwood Road near Rogers on August 30, 2005. Williams was killed shortly after working a...
WYTV.com
Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
WFMJ.com
Grove City man sentenced for animal cruelty
A Grove City man has been sentenced after 30 animals were found dead in Mercer County earlier this year. Phillip Schaefer, 54, had been charged with 145 counts ranging from animal cruelty, neglect of animals, and aggravated animal cruelty. The charges stem from an investigation that led to the discovery...
Mother of slain New Castle man says killer’s verdict is unjust
Amari Wise was 19 years old when he was shot in the back of his head during an argument.
Campbell man accused of making threats to school
A parent has been arrested for threatening to shoot up Campbell Elementary Middle School because he was upset at the time it took his child to get dropped off by a bus.
WFMJ.com
Campbell dad accused of making death threat over school bus schedule
A Campbell man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after being accused of threatening to kill everyone in the school district’s bus garage. Police arrested 42-year-old James Hunsbarger at his Jackson Street home Tuesday after one count of making a terroristic threat was filed against him in Campbell Municipal Court.
Ohio man arrested after wife dies
SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
Clerk reports gun threat at discount store in Warren
Police took a report Thursday from a worker at a discount store in Warren who said that a man threatened to shoot her.
Report: Man shot victim in face with BB gun, punched another repeatedly
Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting one woman in the face with a BB gun and punching another repeatedly.
WFMJ.com
Sharon man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine
A Sharon man pled guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine. Twenty-seven-year-old Jeronte Robinson pled guilty on Tuesday and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2023. Robinson could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under federal...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard woman sentenced for running over, killing her partner
A Hubbard woman who pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with the death of her partner has been sentenced to up to three years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandria Morales appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and was handed a sentence of two to three years behind bars.
newsonthegreen.com
Alleged code violator acquitted
A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
Brooke County says overdoes on the rise after 1 dead and 1 potential overdose death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Drug overdoses are on the rise in Brooke County. Sheriff Richard Beatty says there have been several OD’s in the last two weeks alone. He says there has been at least one death with the possibility of another, pending a toxicology report. Sheriff Beatty says they made an arrest recently where […]
WFMJ.com
Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man
Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
Woman sentenced for running over partner in Liberty
A Hubbard woman was sentenced Tuesday for the August 2021 death of her partner in Liberty.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull deputy dog warden accused of depriving dogs of food and water
Trumbull County Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday, charged with two counts of deprivation of food and water to a companion animal and two counts of animal cruelty. The charges are second-degree misdemeanors, but Parks could face up to 90 days in jail if convicted.
WFMJ.com
Court hearing set Monday for murder at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown Police say a video arraignment is set for Monday for the suspect accused of shooting a man at a North Side gas station before driving him to police headquarters late Friday. Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown remains in the Mahoning County jail on a murder charge. He was arrested...
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
