Saint Joseph County, IN

Mark Keehn
5d ago

I’m not complaining. I understand st. Joseph county has a larger population than others. But too have five dates seems a little much. Compared to one for others, besides Starke county. They have three. What?

abc57.com

Power outages across Michiana during Monday storm

Numerous customers are dealing with power outages during storms in Michiana Monday afternoon. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 9,500 customers without power as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Click here for the map. Michigan: 6,000 customers without power. Berrien County:. 1,788 in the county. 1,020 in the Benton Harbor area.
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Department of Health receives $99,925 to expand 525 Foundation program

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Department of Health received over $99,000 in grant money to expand the 525 Foundation's Drop2Stop drug disposal program. Using the grant money, the health department will partner with the 525 Foundation to install five permanent pill drop boxes in the county, create more drug "take-back" events, and expand the Prevention Plus program.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm

More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigating larceny of lion statues

MENDON, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of two lion statues from the 22000 block of Springer Road in Mendon Township on Tuesday. According to police, the lions were taken from the victim's yard sometime between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The identical statues...
MENDON, MI
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana; valid through 2:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 144 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 143 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER OGDEN DUNES, OR OVER PORTAGE, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GARY, PORTAGE, CHESTERTON, PORTER, BURNS HARBOR, OGDEN DUNES, TOWN OF PINES, BEVERLY SHORES AND DUNE ACRES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 12 AND 14, AND NEAR MILE MARKER 37. INDIANA I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 18 AND 32. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA DUNES STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
INDIANA STATE
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man wanted for murder arrested in Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (CBS DETROIT) -- A Michigan man wanted for murder is behind bars in Illinois after he was arrested on Monday.Thaddeus Cortez Wilson, 39, is wanted for the murder of Joseph Roberts in Holland, Michigan on June 19. Wilson was on the run for over two months before being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested after police received a tip.Wilson is currently lodged in the Williamson County Jail. He's facing an extradition hearing in Illinois.Once Wilson returns to Michigan, he'll face charges of Homicide - Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
HOLLAND, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

BP Whiting refinery fire prompts executive order from Gov. Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb is taking steps to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies, after a fire shut down the BP Whiting refinery last week. Now through September 10, motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel will be exempt from regulations limiting their hours of service. Meanwhile, reformulated gasoline requirements in Lake and Porter counties — and certain fuel volatility requirements in various parts of the state — are waived through September 15.
WHITING, IN
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
warricknews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE

