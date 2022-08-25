MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The threat of flooding seems to be coming to an end in our area, but some parts of the state can see that threat extend into Tuesday. Stray showers and thunderstorms are to be expected across our area at the start of our week but most of us will get a nice break from all this rain once we get to Wednesday. The back half of the week looks like rain will return on Friday and a frontal boundary could move into our area for the weekend and cool us down a little.

