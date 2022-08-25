Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Scattered showers and storms in the area today, but there is a relief in sight.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. Today we have scattered thunderstorms moving over the area as we near the 11AM hour. Showers and storms will stick around on and off again much throughout the day. So, your umbrella is much needed especially later this evening. However, a relief from the rain is in sight.
Water discharge from Barnett Reservoir decreased
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean […]
Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Usually around this time of the year, late summer, the Pearl River is just a meandering stream. If you wanted to go pole fishing, you’d have to slide down its banks to get to the water, but not right now. The Mighty Pearl has levitated itself nearly 36 feet above its […]
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
WTOK-TV
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
WTOK-TV
Flood threat is still prominent for the start of your week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The threat of flooding seems to be coming to an end in our area, but some parts of the state can see that threat extend into Tuesday. Stray showers and thunderstorms are to be expected across our area at the start of our week but most of us will get a nice break from all this rain once we get to Wednesday. The back half of the week looks like rain will return on Friday and a frontal boundary could move into our area for the weekend and cool us down a little.
WLOX
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old. It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
Jackson Driver’s Service Bureau closed until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the water emergency in Jackson, the Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 E. Woodrow Wilson Ave., will be closed until further notice. Staff will relocate to the Pearl Office/Troop C located at 3851 Highway 468 West, Pearl, Mississippi, 39208. This location will be appointment only. “We appreciate your patience […]
WTOK-TV
Scattered storms for Tuesday with locally heavy rain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have a cold front that’ll move into our area by Tuesday evening. As it approaches, scattered showers and storms are expected. This will lead to more of a rain coverage compared to what we experienced Monday. Locally heavy rain is possible, but up to an inch (or less) is expected on average. Yet, localized flooding can’t be ruled out since our ground remains saturated from recent heavy rain. Stay weather, and it’s a great idea to download the FREE WTOK Weather App so that you can keep an eye on the radar throughout the day.
Gator breaks Mississippi record in first weekend of season
It didn’t take long for the first record to fall during Mississippi’s alligator hunting season. Madison residents Jim Denson and Richie Denson set a state record by bagging an alligator measuring 10 feet, 2 inches long Sunday on the Pearl River. The catch set the Mississippi record for...
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
WTOK-TV
Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today’s storms were out ahead of an approaching cold front, but the front will actually cross our area by Wednesday afternoon. As it’s moving by, areas south of I-20 could get isolated showers (Clarke and Choctaw counties)...but the higher rain chances will mainly stay near the coast. So, plan for a drier Wednesday with lots of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday will be an even sunnier day!
Man killed when he reportedly tried to pick up cellphone he dropped on Mississippi highway
A man was reportedly trying to pick up a cellphone he dropped on a Mississippi highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning. WTOK in Meridian reports that the accident happened on Highway 45 in Lauderdale County at approximately 6 a.m. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
WLBT
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
WTOK-TV
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime in the city of Meridian has some churches on edge about their security. Members of three churches asked the city council during a work session Tuesday to increase security cameras in high-crime areas. Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is working on this concern to crack...
WTOK-TV
Two men arrested for weekend burglary
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested for burglary after a home was broken into over the weekend. Authorities say Christopher Lee Walker, 34, and Kenneth Wesley Gros, 34, were snooping through a burned home near Sunshine Rd. Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the property owners saw their...
Mississippi nursing home evacuated because of flooding. Images posted on social media show impact of heavy rains in state.
A nursing home in Brandon was being evacuated as rising floodwaters surrounded the facility. WLBT News in Jackson reports that Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed that about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road were evacuated and have been moved to the Rankin County Safe room.
