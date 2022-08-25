ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Landlord charged with stealing guns, ammunition from murdered deputy’s home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5Yla_0hVVcnMX00

Guns, ammunition stolen from murdered deputy’s home, police charge landlord A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns. (NCD)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after police say he went into the home of a deputy who had been murdered and stole items including a bike and guns.

Andrew Culbreth, who identified himself to WRAL as Ned Byrd’s landlord and said he lived in the home with the deputy, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of larceny with a firearm, the station reported.

Two brothers are facing charges in the death of Byrd, who was shot and killed while on duty on Aug. 11, WTVD reported. Arturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo have been indicted in the case and face the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

According to arrest records obtained by WITN, Culbreth is accused of taking mountain bikes, a tactical case and gear, a Remington shotgun and a pistol from the house. In all, Culbreth is accused of taking items totaling at least $10,000.

In a separate sheriff’s report, there were claims that a Toyota Tacoma and camping trailer had been stolen from Byrd’s home, but officials told WRAL that property had been temporarily removed from the property due to a civil dispute and has since been recovered.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Rotten tomatoes: California highway shut down after truck crash

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A truck carrying tomatoes overturned in California, creating a big mess and traffic headaches for drivers. California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that a semitruck carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash involving several vehicles and went through the center divider. When the truck overturned, the load of tomatoes fell into the road, creating a disaster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
960 The Ref

Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein.
ALABAMA STATE
960 The Ref

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. — (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared "a major step forward to secure our border" with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Landlord#Wral#Witn#Remington#Cox Media Group
960 The Ref

Court narrows hold on COVID vaccine mandate for contractors

More than 1 million construction workers across the U.S. won't have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but an appeals court cleared the way for President Joe Biden's administration to potentially enforce the mandate on some federal contractors. Biden's Office of Management and Budget said Monday that federal...
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
960 The Ref

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court's landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses, advocates across the political spectrum say. Two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy